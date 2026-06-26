6 Biggest Winners and Losers From Chargers Minicamp

The Los Angeles Chargers exit minicamp with plenty of momentum going into training camp.

Those Chargers have star quarterback Justin Herbert reworking his footwork to get on the same page as hyped offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The defense has an infusion of new talent and a theme of continuity around new coordinator Chris O’Leary.

After a strong stretch of OTAs and minicamp, there are some key winners and losers to highlight before a training camp full of final roster battles.

Winner: QB Justin Herbert

There were days Herbert didn’t even throw. Instead, he’s been working on his footwork and mechanics to change some of his career-long habits when it comes to stances in the shotgun and otherwise. It’s a massive win for him: A quicker, harder-to-read release means a more varied offense. And it should also mean he takes far fewer hits, which means he stays healthy.

Loser: WR Ladd McConkey

McConkey has been a surprise injury name to watch so far this offseason. He had a lower leg tweak that largely kept him out of the big action so far. It’s not like he’s in danger to lose reps to someone like a rookie Brenen Thompson or anything, but it would be nice for the Chargers to have him at 100 percent and getting plenty of work in a new offense.

Winner: WR Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Johnston has been one of the most embattled players on the roster over the last few years, given his drop issues and otherwise. But the team picked up his fifth-year option and has done little to throw his spot in the offense into question. So, he’ll get one shot to work in ideal circumstances under McDaniel, who, in theory, will get the best out of him.

Loser: OL Jake Slaughter

The spotlight on this issue isn’t going to dim much. Slaughter, a career center, will attempt to make the switch to guard in the pros. He’s expected to be the immediate long-term fix at one of the problem guard spots. But in minicamp work, he was behind others and not starting right away. The Chargers will take it slow, clearly, but the pressure of expectations will only get tougher during training camp.

Winner: S Genesis Smith

Smith had a notable interception of Trey Lance during minicamp work. Almost sounds silly to highlight, but the rather quiet fourth-round pick has a serious shot at pushing for playing time next to Elijah Molden when Derwin James lines up in the nickel. This was a quick start for an overlooked rookie and a chance at momentum.

Winner: RB Omarion Hampton

Hampton has sort of been lurking in the background as a major winner all offseason. He’s going to feast in a McDaniel offense. His offensive line is healthy and upgraded. He’s healthy and not spending an offseason just preparing for the draft. He looks the part right now and should be a steady, unchallenged workhorse for 17 games, if not more.

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