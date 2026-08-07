1 Chargers Training Camp Breakout Already Shining Under Mike McDaniel

Going into Los Angeles Chargers training camp and the regular season, there were several major breakout candidates after the arrival of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator.

Justin Herbert is an obvious one. Not that a guy in the MVP conversation with a 5,000-plus-yard season on the resume can “break out,” but onlookers get the idea.

Running back Omarion Hampton was another. He’s gunning for a fully healthy season in his second year within a modern offense. Tight end Oronde Gadsden could keep ascending, too. And who knows? Perhaps there is still some hope that Quentin Johnston ascends even further, fulfilling his first-round status on the field in a modernized offense.

But Tre Harris? He’s an entirely different discussion.

Tre Harris breakout status booms at Chargers training camp

Tre' Harris | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flick on any footage of Chargers training camp so far and it seems like Tre Harris is always flashing.

The Chargers’ second-round pick last year caught just 30 passes with one score over 17 games. But things weren't exactly normal in an offense directed by Greg Roman with an offensive line brutalized by injuries, among other problems. Tack on the crowded wideout depth chart that included the return of free agent Keenan Allen, who wound up leading the offense in targets at 122.

But this camp has been a different story. Harris is all over the place and, as expected, getting plenty of praise from the new coordinator.

"He is a grown man," McDaniel said, according to Fox Sports’ Eric Williams. "He’s put on the appropriate mass through blood, sweat and tears, giving him the muscle and strength that will make him a matchup nightmare."

Of note, Williams also says that Harris “bulked up this offseason and has looked more explosive,” too.

McDaniel’s thoughts on the wideout room in Los Angeles were an unknown variable going into the offseason. How he viewed guys like Harris and Johnston in his scheme was worth questioning.

But the proof is right there. McDaniel re-tooled every non-quarterback spot on the offensive depth chart. Even fullback. But at wideout, he kept everything the same besides adding a gadget weapon like Brenen Thompson in the mid-rounds of the draft. There hasn’t been a hint of adding a free agent like Allen, either.

Harris’ impending breakout might be a big reason why. He looks like a No. 1 right now in camp and considering it’s McDaniel drawing up the plays, there’s a good chance that translates to the regular season, too.

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