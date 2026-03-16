Keaton Mitchell Earns De'Von Achane Comparison For Mike McDaniel's Chargers Offense

A surplus of offensive playmakers sounds like a dream for the Los Angeles Chargers. They still have work to do, as their skill positions were disappointing to say the least in 2025. However, the Chargers are trying to fit the right pieces into Mike McDaniel's system. Their new offensive coordinator will bring over a high-octane passing offense, but that doesn't mean the rushing attack will be ignored.

It's all about balance, which McDaniel displayed during his time as the Miami Dolphins' head coach. While having superb pass catchers such as Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, McDaniel made sure that the run game would help supplement the offense's flow. De'Von Achane was a major part of that, as McDaniel was able to properly employ his speed and agility to orchestrate one of the league's best run games.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

The Chargers already had last year's first round pick Omarion Hampton as their bell cow. Hampton dealt with ankle injuries in 2025, limiting his rookie year production. That's where Kimani Vidal came in, proving he could be effective when given the opportunity.

Still, the Chargers pounced on the opportunity to add an electric ballcarrier in free agency, signing Keaton Mitchell to a two-year, $9.25 million deal. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report gave the signing a 'B' grade.

Keaton Mitchell to Chargers reminiscent of De'Von Achane in Mike McDaniel's offense

Keaton Mitchell | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Sobleski pointed out the Chargers already having Hampton and Vidal on the roster. However, they don't possess the skillset Mitchell brings over.

"When healthy, Mitchell is one of the NFL's most explosive backs," Sobleski wrote. "The 24-year-old ball-carrier is a smaller option at 5'8" and 190 pounds, but he brings legit 4.37-second 40-yard dash speed. He's averaged 6.3 yards per carry through his first three seasons.For McDaniel, his eyes had to light up when asked about the possibility of adding Mitchell after he had De'Von Achane on the Miami Dolphins last season."

"Achane isn't much bigger than Mitchell, yet he finished fifth in rushing yardage in 2025.Mitchell won't be used in the same manner given the company he has in the Chargers' backfield. But he shouldn't be overlooked as part of this rotation."

In 2025, Mitchell rushed for 341 yards and 1 touchdown on just under 6 yards per carry. He'll be a solid change-of-pace back in this Chargers offense that has the ability to break off for a big play at any given moment.