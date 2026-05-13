Most Underrated Offseason Move the Chargers Made

The Los Angeles Chargers made a handful of big moves this offseason that earned headlines and should change the franchise for the better.

Tops on that list, of course, was merely going from Greg Roman to Mike McDaniel at offensive coordinator, which is a big departure for Jim Harbaugh.

That was the big domino that let all the others fall. From there, the Chargers overhauled the offense to McDaniel’s vision. There wasn’t some big trade for an AJ Brown or a George Pickens, but there were a smattering of smaller signings, like fullback Alec Ingold and tight end Charlie Kolar.

One other McDaniel signing, by the way, is one of the best overlooked moves for the Chargers, if not any team outright.

NFL free agency’s most underrated move might belong to Chargers

Keaton Mitchell | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The speed in which the Chargers called the player in question once free agency started sort of says it all.

According to new Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell, McDaniel and other coaches hit him up in free agency in “probably like 20 seconds.”

"Just the energy they brought. As soon as, with that time period, where I was now a free agent … they called me just like that," Mitchell said, according to Omar Navarro of Chargers.com. "So, just the energy and the welcome, it was great. I appreciate everybody."

Not hard to see why.

It was a surprise when the Baltimore Ravens didn't make a move to stop Mitchell, a restricted free agent, from hitting the open market. Granted, Mitchell has had issues staying on the field over three seasons, but 24-year-old running backs with his sort of measurables don’t just up and become available all that often.

Not bad for getting him on a two-year deal worth $9.5 million that is team friendly, saving $4.25 million against the 2027 cap if he's a post-June 1 cut.

Over 26 career games as a pro, Mitchell has averaged 6.3 yards per attempt. He’s also caught 19 of 24 targets at 9.7 yards per clip and helped on kickoff returns.

It’s not hard to project Mitchell into the Chargers’ offense with a quarterback like Justin Herbert, which makes him being overlooked a little surprising.

The Chargers need a good rotational and pass-catching back to go alongside workhorse Omarion Hampton, who heads into his second year hoping to stay healthier. They have a nice backup with Kimani Vidal, but an actual complement who fits McDaniel’s scheme was a must.

Hence calling him in about 20 seconds.

We’ll see if the Chargers also use Mitchell on kick returns or keep him fresh and healthy for the base offense. But McDaniel scheming up his chances in an offense with plenty of other weapons that defenses need to worry about is hard to dislike.

And if it works out like it feels it could, Mitchell joining the Chargers won’t be an overlooked move of the offseason for long.

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