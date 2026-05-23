No Secrets to Hide: Chargers Offense and Mike McDaniel are Telegraphing Their Plan

The Los Angeles Chargers are overhauling their offense this offseason with the addition of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. Based on the Chargers roster moves, draft picks and notes from early organized team activities, they are making their plans blatantly obvious.



Any discussion of secret weapons or hidden plans are long gone. The 2026 Chargers offense will not look exactly like the Dolphins of the past few years, but several similar concepts will be present. Let's explore what the Chargers have already told us about their plans on offense.





The Need for Speed

Chargers rookie wide receiver Brenen Thompson at OTAs. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers are not far removed from having one of the slowest receiver groups in the NFL. Those days are clearly in the rearview mirror and not only for the receivers. The current Chargers wide receiver room as well as the the running backs, are all the fastest collective group the Chargers have rostered since perhaps the 1981 Air Coryell unit with Wes Chandler, Charlie Joiner, Chuck Muncie and Kellen Winslow.

Chargers 2026 wide receivers and running backs ranked by 40 yard dash time | Thomas Martinez

The collection of speed is clearly intentional and designed to build an offense that creates and stresses space while creating mismatches. The demand for speed and athleticism is not solely limited to the offensive weapons.

The Chargers have overhauled their offensive line and will be fielding three new starters along the interior. The common theme from the new projected starters, as well as any of the other linemen considered to be competing for a role in the offense, is that they are all athletic, quick and can move in space.

The return of healthy tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt paired with the additions of Cole Strange and Jake Slaughter as projected guards will make for a formidable group of elite and athletic movers. The Chargers are not hiding the fact they plan to implement much more wide zone concepts with Mike McDaniel calling the offense.

Chargers beat writer for The Athletic Daniel Popper noted in his observations of phase two of OTAs that, "I have never seen offensive linemen run so much in practice." The offensive line is smaller, quicker and are planning to run.

A trio of tight ends to terrorize defenses

Chargers tight end Oronde Gadsden II making a catch against the Titans. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel has weaponized tight ends at every stop along his coaching journey and it appears that will not stop with the Chargers. Los Angeles has invested in the tight end room. 2025 breakout star Oronde Gadsden II is coming off a great rookie season and looks to build on year two alongside free agent additions Charlie Kolar and David Njoku.

The trio of tight ends will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses given the versatility of all three and the ability to run different combinations of 12 and 22 personnel with two tight ends on the field.

Justin Herbert has historically enjoyed throwing to tight ends as well going back to his rookie season with Hunter Henry. Weaponizing the tight end room will also pay dividends in the redzone, an area the Chargers have struggled to capitalize on in recent years.