Chargers Urged to 'Protect Themselves' By Selecting Unexpected Position in NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have something of a sneaky need going into the 2026 NFL draft.

Much of the attention focuses on spots like EDGE, the offensive line or even wonders what else the Chargers might add for new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as he installs his new attack.

But there’s a smaller need floating on the defensive side of the ball worth a look: Linebacker.

The Chargers brought back Denzel Perryman for yet another ride this offseason, but he’s 33. Beyond core riser and leader Daiyan Henley, the unit has some solid special teams depth and little else going for it.

That’s why one expert hopes the Chargers are thinking about this spot on draft day.

Chargers urged to spend NFL draft pick on key area

Junior Colson | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As of this writing, the Chargers only have five draft picks going into this year’s event. One could argue that something of a non-premium spot like linebacker probably shouldn’t be a priority.

But ESPN’s Jordan Reid isn’t one. His concern about the lack of development from Junior Colson gets him to this point during a recent chat with Omar Navarro of Chargers.com:

"Whenever you get to that third year in the rookie contract, you want to see them but unfortunately for him it hasn't happened in those first two years. You're hoping with the familiarity that he has with Jim [Harbaugh] and the scheme they're doing there, you're hoping he can make that big jump this year. I think they do have to protect themselves a little bit in case he doesn't and you have to invest in a linebacker."

The Chargers probably can’t afford to sit around and wait and see if Colson pans out. He’s still just 23 years old, but the third-round pick in 2024 needed to show more.

Right now, developmental snaps might focus more on Marlowe Wax, an undrafted success story from last year. They need Del'Shawn Phillips focused on special teams since he’s so good there.

This could always leave the Chargers thinking more heavily about the spot for the draft than outsiders realize. If a linebacker is best player available, the Chargers should probably be thinking about the fact the defense is trying to break in a new coordinator and get his guys in the door, too.

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