Chargers’ Comments About OL Are Concerning…But With a Twist

Even the most casual of football fans knew the Los Angeles Chargers were going into this offseason looking for offensive line help to better protect Justin Herbert.

But after securing an upgrade at center with Tyler Biadasz, the Chargers backed off the major need.

Well, except for the signing of Cole Strange, a guard familiar with Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Jim Harbaugh’s comments about the Strange signing at NFL meetings, via Eric Smith of Chargers.com, came off as a little concerning:

"Familiarity and availability. As Mike was explaining the offense, and Butch Barry, we were watching a lot of Miami tape. You could see Cole Strange was really good at all the things they would be implementing."

Not necessarily the type of praise fans want to see for Strange, a guy who finished ranked 58 out of 81 guards at PFF last year.

Knowing the system is one thing, but when both guard spots still need upgraded, that sort of commentary doesn't inspire confidence.

Chargers could still tackle OL in free agency and draft

Jim Harbaugh | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Small caveat to the above: Harbaugh is at least willing to admit the Chargers aren’t done adding to the group.

"More to come. Free agency still continues and the draft is coming soon," Harbaugh said, per Smith.

Harbaugh added this about more outsiders joining up: "Competing, starters? Yeah, sure. Competitors welcome, you know how I feel about that. There's more to come.”

The “Competitors welcome” thing has worn thin for Chargers fans who heard that all last year, only for obvious problem point Bradley Bozeman to keep going unchallenged at center.

Similar story for bringing back guys like Trey Pipkins and Trevor Penning. They have important versatility, but if things get to the point where they're the only big names in a competition or need to see the field, then things are in trouble already.

Alas, heavy coach-speak or not, the Chargers could still stumble their way into two starters at guard who aren’t on the roster right now. The first and even second round can provide that, as could free agents like Kevin Zeitler.

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