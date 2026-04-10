Expert Draft Analyst Identifies Fan Favorite Prospect as Target for Chargers

The NFL world is focused on the upcoming draft as we are under two weeks away from the commissioner Roger Goodell starting the clock on the first round of the 2026 NFL draft in Pittsburgh. All eyes are focused on draft rumors and expert analysis on prospects and fits.

Industry insiders are gathering as much information as they can on prospects at this time of year and reporting possible connections to teams and or coaches. The Los Angeles Chargers have a unique draft situation as they have only five picks to work with and holes to fill on the roster. The Chargers front office can ill afford to make any critical mistakes and must avoid several key missteps in the draft.

One key focal point for the Chargers is adding young talent to the edge rusher room. Los Angeles lost Odafe Oweh to the Washington Commanders in free agency and Khalil Mack wont likely play forever. Adding a capable third edge rusher to the rotation with an eye on an eventual succession plan should be a top priority for the Bolts in the first two rounds.

ESPN beat writer for the Chargers, Kris Rhim, acknowledges that the first round could be a wildcard, given which prospects are available at pick 22 for Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh. ESPN NFL draft analyst concludes that sources around the Chargers acknowledge guard as being a top priority but also will use a top pick on an edge rusher.

Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas, according to Miller, has been identified and linked to the Chargers as a possibility in the second round. The powerful and productive Jacas is a prime fit for Los Angeles and should be considered a top draft target for the Bolts.

Gabe Jacas and the Chargers

The Chargers, like many of the teams around the NFL that run a similar defense, require their edge rushers to play a pivotal role in run defense. Gabe Jacas, a two time Florida high school state wrestling champion, is powerful and violent on top of being a very productive pass rusher.

Illinois Edge rusher Gabe Jacas is well rounded. He is a good run defender with power. Watch him track this play, he's responsible for the QB if he keeps it. As soon as it's handed off, he triggers and takes down the RB. https://t.co/cMDJhnaZq8 pic.twitter.com/mLfsaJz39G — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 25, 2026

Jacas was not one hundred percent fully healthy for his pro-day and the Chargers brought him in on a private pre-draft visit, likely to get additional medical checks completed. While Jacas was at the Bolt, he met Khalil Mack, which could be the perfect mentor-mentee future for the Chargers.

Gabe Jacas snapped a pic with Khalil Mack on his visit with the #Chargers



Jacas would make a great understudy to Mack! pic.twitter.com/afzhHNBMdl — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 7, 2026

Jim Harbaugh, although he was already with the Chargers in 2024, may be fully aware of how dominant Jacas can be, as he turned in a three-sack performance against the Michigan Wolverines in 2024 and displayed his tremendous power on the goal line.