3 Mistakes the Los Angeles Chargers Can't Afford to Make in the NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the midst of a pivotal offseason for the franchise and for head coach Jim Harbaugh. This offseason, the Chargers have had to replace an elite defensive coordinator in Jesse Minter with one of his proteges Chris O'Leary. O'Leary will be making his debut as an NFL play caller with the Chargers this season.

O'Leary will be calling a defense with most of the players returning from 2025 minus explosive edge rusher Odafe Oweh whom the Chargers lost to the Washington Commanders in free agency. The Chargers, under Jesse Minter, would utilize three edge rusher fronts or NASCAR packages often on known passing downs. The Chargers will undoubtedly look to fill the void left by Oweh's departure in the draft, but must also consider that future Hall of Fame edge rusher Khalil Mack will not play forever, and a succession plan should be a top priority.

Los Angeles also moved on from offensive play caller Greg Roman after back to back dismal playoff performances for the Chargers offense. The Chargers went big game hunting and brought in the biggest offensive mind available on the market in former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Mike McDaniel will be bringing a new offensive system to the Chargers and will have the team transition from a scheme with a heavier focus on gap and power runs to a system rooted in the Shanahan wide zone scheme. The Chargers brought in free agent Cole Strange to fill a role on the offensive line having proven the ability to play in the wide zone scheme with McDaniel and the Dolphins in 2025. His arrival signals what the Chargers likely are looking for in the draft.

The shift will demand a different skillset and technique from the Chargers' offensive linemen, which explains why the Chargers are replacing all three starters on the interior this offseason and will look to add a challenger to a starting role via the draft.

The Chargers and general manager Joe Hortiz have several holes and roles to fill on the roster but only five selections in the draft to make it happen. Hortiz and the front office need to nail several of these upcoming picks.

3 mistakes the Chargers can't afford to make

Waiting to draft an edge rusher

Clemson Tigers edge rusher T.J. Parker | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Historically speaking, top edge rushers are generally taken in the top 50 selections with few exceptions. Role players can be found throughout the draft, even for edge rushers. Joe Hortiz came up in the Baltimore Ravens organization and the Ravens managed to find several edge rushers in the middle rounds that were able to positively contribute. Hortiz should not bank on finding those gems again despite the depth of this draft.

The Chargers can't afford to bet heavily on a dart throw in the middle rounds. If they want a significant contributor this year and beyond, they have to take their guy in the first two rounds.

Waiting to draft an offensive lineman capable of competing for a starting role

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Chargers have a clear starting center and a probable starter at right guard. They need competition for the guard spots no matter what. This draft class has a good amount of interior offensive linemen or tackles who will likely convert to the interior at the NFL level.

However, a Mike McDaniel offense requires an elevated level of athleticism from the tackles and excellent second-level blocking from the guards, and not all of the available offensive line prospects are capable of excelling in a wide zone scheme.

With a shorter list of wide zone guards available, the Chargers need to keep it simple and not try to outsmart the NFL. Find a prospect ready to compete for a starting role on day one, which likely means using a pick in the first three rounds to find him.

Missing a solid trade opportunity

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly had a trade agreed to in the first round of the draft for the Eagles to move up to the 22nd overall pick. Something went wrong or something changed.

If the Chargers have a solid opportunity to gain more capital, they need it. Unless the prospect of the Chargers' dreams falls into their lap, trade back scenarios should be heavily considered.