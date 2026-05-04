Risky Draft Pick Won't Stop Chargers From Coming Up in Top Free Agent Conversations

To outsiders, the Los Angeles Chargers got risky in the second round of the NFL draft with Jake Slaughter.

From an outside view, Slaughter was one of the best centers in the draft outright. But after the Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz in free agency to start at center, the fact Slaughter never played a snap at guard in college raised eyebrows.

Internally, and very clearly, the Chargers aren’t too concerned about the whole thing. All signs point to Slaughter being in the race for, and likely winning, a starting guard spot next to Biadasz.

But until that comes to fruition, the Chargers aren’t going to stop being listed as fits for some of the top remaining guards in free agency.

Rightfully so, too.

NFL draft risk by Chargers has them looking like a free-agency candidate again

Jake Slaughter | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

For better or worse, though, the list of top guards still available on the free agent market is quite small.

Joel Bitonio might just top the list.

Now 34 years old, the two-time-first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler is free of the Cleveland Browns for the first time since 2014 and might look to continue his career elsewhere.

Naturally, he’s still being listed as a top fit for the Chargers, with CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan most recently making the connection.

“As insurance, it'd make sense to target a veteran like Bitonio, who only allowed two sacks at guard last season,” Sullivan wrote. “He's long in the tooth as he'll turn 35 in the midst of the 2026 season, but could be a solid stopgap option as Slaughter develops.”

Some insurance while the Chargers wait and see if Slaughter can develop into the guy would make sense. But they seem to already view Trevor Penning that way, while penciling in Cole Strange as the other starting guard.

If Bitonio wants to join a contender that might have a starting spot available for him, though, the fit might make plenty of sense. It couldn’t hurt the Chargers to have him as a mentor for Slaughter, either.

Perhaps the biggest problem with his idea, though, is the fact that the Chargers used four of their eight picks on the offensive line. There’s just only so many roster spots to go around, even in the summer when rules shift to bigger rosters. If the Chargers would be worrying about keeping all four rookies for the future, there’s not a ton of room.

Alas, if the Chargers go looking for more competition, Bitonio is right there. It feels unlikely, given the onslaught of picks thrown at the problem, but few would complain if they make it happen, either.

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