Chargers Might Just Be Best Free-Agent Fit for Last Remaining Big Name WR

The Los Angeles Chargers have continued their conservative approach to free agency. In the third year under general manager Joe Hortiz, the Bolts haven't handed out market-setting contracts or overpaid for players. The largest deal they made was worth $30 million over three years to new center Tyler Biadasz.

It's clear their plan is to sit and wait to see how the market plays out. Now over one week since the beginning of the legal free agent tampering period, there's still some names out there that could help the Chargers immensely. They still need more weapons, as Justin Herbert could benefit from a new pass catcher or two.

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One player who's market didn't materialize the way many thought it would is Jauan Jennings. Spotrac has Jennings' average annual value set at $22.6 million, with a projected deal worth $67 million over 3 years. That's certainly out of the realm that the Chargers would pay, as they haven't handed out a deal nearly that big since Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh arrived.

Still, the Bolts were named as the best fit for Jennings among the notable remaining free agents.

Chargers named best fit for 49ers Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jennings had 55 catches for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns in 2025. He never posted a 1,000-yard season, his closest being 975 in 2024.

Nick Shook of NFL.com believes that Jennings and the Chargers would be a perfect match. Shook pointed out that they need a veteran in the room with Keenan Allen still unsigned.

"This is where we enter the NFL's leading heel in 2025, Jennings, a receiver with 75 games of experience and 210 career receptions for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns," Shook wrote. "His importance increased over his final two seasons in San Francisco, and I'd love to see him join a corps that also includes Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston, if for no reason other than I believe Justin Herbert would maximize Jennings' potential at this stage in his career. The Chargers can always use another proven pass catcher and Jennings is that."

The 6-foot-3, 213 pound Jennings would be a nice fit in Mike McDaniel's system. Adding him to an offense with McConkey, Johnston and last year's standout rookie Oronde Gadsden II. With Omarion Hampton in the backfield as well, this could be quite the group of skill position players for the Chargers.