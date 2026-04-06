Free Agency Scrapyard: Veterans Who Could Still Help the Chargers Win in 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers and the rest of the NFL for the most part have hit a pause on free agency and have turned their full attention to the draft. At this time of year, many veteran free agents find it best to wait until after the draft and often into training camp before signing with a new team.

The Chargers have been less than aggressive in this free agency cycle much to the shock and confusion of fans and many analysts. The Chargers still have significant cap space to add a big-name free agent or swing a trade for a high-priced veteran.

Any moves in free agency will happen after the draft for multiple reasons. Both teams and free agents will have a better understanding of the depth around the NFL and where fits are best. This also helps free agents leverage the market and get their best contract options in what could be one of their last contracts in the NFL depending on their particular situation.

The NFL compensatory formula is no longer a factor the Monday after the draft. For teams like the Chargers, who put an emphasis on the formula, and several free agents, this is the last hurdle to pass before a new wave of free agency opens.

Los Angeles currently has only five picks in the upcoming draft. Joe Hortiz may find a partner to trade back with to increase the number of selections that Chargers have. Even with a trade back and picking up an extra pick or two, the Chargers still have several needs. There are several veteran free agents still on the open market that can help the Chargers win in 2026.

Free agents that make sense for the Chargers

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings

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If the Chargers want to add another wide receiver to the room not named Keenan Allen, Jauan Jennings is an ideal fit. Jennings has been playing in San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan's offense, which is where Mike McDaniel got his break as an offensive coordinator.

Jennings also provides a big-bodied target who is willing to do the dirty work as a blocker as well as work over the middle. If the Chargers do not add any additional weapons in the draft, Jennings could be an immediate target.

Joel Bitonio

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The Chargers are in the market for a guard. If Joel Bitonio decdies to walk away from Cleveland but not retire, he could easily plug in for the year with the Chargers and provide a steady veteran presence.

If the Chargers fail to draft a guard capable of winning a starting guard spot in year one, having a rookie sit and learn behind Bitonio would be a great backup option.

Jonnu Smith

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The Chargers currently have two tight ends on the roster with NFL experience. Veteran tight end Jonnu Smith is only two years removed from having a career year with Mike McDaniel.

The Chargers could draft a tight end, as this class is fairly deep with contributing capable tight ends. If they do not, adding a proven veteran like Smith to join the room with new addition Charlie Kolar and incumbent second year tight end Oronde Gadsden II.