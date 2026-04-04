NFL Free Agent Sounds Open to Unexpected Chargers Reunion

The Los Angeles Chargers won't be able to hide from the pass-rushing need forever.

Chargers general manager Joe Horitz and Co. got Khalil Mack back as one of their biggest moves for the second offseason in a row to help along Tuli Tuipulotu again.

But one of the biggest losses was Odafe Oweh. They traded for him last year, got a breakout, then didn’t want to play ball on the market when he signed a $96 million contract with Washington.

So, the room looks a lot like last year’s room for the Chargers, unless they’re really content to gamble on a possible breakout from Kyle Kennard.

Unless, of course, a random player from the past still on the NFL free agent market comes out of nowhere to suggest a reunion.

NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy floats Chargers reunion

Kyle Van Noy | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Remember Kyle Van Noy?

He spent one year with the Chargers and in 17 games, tallied five sacks and eight tackles for loss, to mention a few of the numbers.

Since, he spent three seasons in Baltimore with the Ravens, posting nine sacks in his debut season and 12.5 in 2024.

Van Noy might be 35 years old now, but he’s one of those veterans to keep in mind on the open market at this stage of things.

And, as it turns out, he recently responded to fans who suggested a reunion with the Chargers:

I mean they could. — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) April 2, 2026

The thing about a reunion with Van Noy is…he can probably push and be more productive than someone like Bud Dupree as deep depth, at least.

And when we’re talking about veterans, it’s important to keep in mind the more mentors, the better. They need Kennard to keep developing and could use one of their (very limited) five draft picks this year on another long-term pass-rusher.

This is the market the Chargers have to work with now. One would think they aren’t going to do a Joey Bosa reunion. Other veteran names include Jadeveon Clowney and Cam Jordan.

It might not be a major factor in things, but Van Noy has a little bit of an advantage as someone already familiar with the organization and how things work.

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