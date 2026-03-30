One NFL Mock Draft Gets Really Weird for the Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers really did a number on their NFL mock draft outlooks in future years when they went with a running back in Round 1 last year.

Not that Omarion Hampton wasn’t a good pick. Not that he doesn’t have the potential to be a top 10 running back in the NFL for years, especially in a Mike McDaniel offense.

But the Chargers had much more obvious needs like pass-rusher. And, of course, especially needed to upgrade the offensive line in front of Justin Herbert.

Going into the 2026 NFL draft, the interior of the offensive line is still a major need. But mock drafts have been somewhat emboldened by the Chargers to get a little weird.

Like, taking a Round 1 safety weird.

Chargers target…Derwin James replacement in NFL mock draft

Derwin James | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Replacing Derwin James isn’t really top of mind going into this year’s draft. He’s still in the middle of his prime and the defense is structured around a way to keep him near the line and effective.

Yet, ESPN’s Field Yates has now floated the idea by mocking safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren out of Toledo to the Chargers:

“In this year's deep safety class, McNeil-Warren has a strong shot to be the third one off the board in the first round. He is extremely fluid and long, with great play vision and natural disruption skills. He forced three fumbles in 2025, while recording 12 pass breakups and five interceptions over the past three seasons.”

Yates added this point about James: “The Chargers have needs at edge and guard to address in the draft, but safety is a sneaky area where they need to get younger. Derwin James Jr. will be a 30-year-old free agent next offseason.”

The fact it’s described as a deep safety class feels like this makes it all the more unlikely. The Chargers don’t have a full draft class’s worth of picks this year and a promising safety prospect like RJ Mickens on the depth chart already.

James, too, is a sneaky contract extension candidate between now and the summer. One would think, if nothing else, he’s approaching Khalil Mack territory in terms of getting smaller deals to stick in town for as long as he wants.

And look, drafting a safety isn’t the worst idea, but it just feels like the Chargers would again be neglecting the really big needs. Right now, it’s all about the health of Herbert in a win-now window and last year was proof that they need to do more about it with premium assets.

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