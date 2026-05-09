Biggest Chargers Winners and Losers After NFL Draft

Ahead of the NFL schedule release, the vibe around the Los Angeles Chargers has shifted dramatically.

And we're not just talking about a recluse Justin Herbert showing up in a Madison Beer music video.

Those Chargers hit the NFL draft and traded around, turning what was initially five picks into eight selections. Half of those went to addressing Herbert’s line within a rebuilt offensive attack directed by Mike McDaniel.

Translated: Things are looking up. Here are a few notable Chargers winners and losers right now.

Winner: Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Technically the No. 1 wideout, Ladd McConkey struggled through Greg Roman purgatory last year. He led the team in receiving, but caught just 66 of 106 targets for 789 yards and six scores over 16 games. It was a regression from his 1,149 yards and seven scores as a rookie. But now, he gets to play in a McDaniel offense with an overhauled interior offensive line and a host of new weapons for Herbert to help space the field. Anything less than career-best numbers would be a disappointment.

Loser: Kimani Vidal

Kimani Vidal | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kimani Vidal proved himself as a capable every-down back last year after Najee Harris went down and Omarion Hampton struggled to stay on the field. He averaged 4.1 yards per carry with three scores over 155 attempts and 13 appearances. His reward? Hampton is the workhorse and McDaniel brought in Keaton Mitchell to be the change-of-pace option.

Winner: Omarion Hampton

Omarion Hampton | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Speaking of Hampton, the arrow is all the way up. He showed brilliant flashes last year while averaging 4.4 yards per carry with four scores over just nine games…behind the worst interior offensive line in football. That entire interior has been rebuilt, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater will return from injury at the tackle spots and McDaniel will coordinate a modern offense that should have him feasting.

Loser: Bud Dupree

Bud Dupree | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

An early, obvious-feeling cut candidate before the draft, Bud Dupree watched as the Chargers used a first-round pick on Akheem Mesidor, then brought on hyped undrafted free agent Nadame Tucker. Mesidor, Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu will top the depth chart, with coaches still hoping Kyle Kennard develops, too. That will leave Dupree fighting for a back-end spot, but the Chargers moving on would free up nearly $2.5 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

Winner: Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hey, McDaniel is a winner too. He gets to work with an MVP contender in Herbert and a host of weapons like McConkey and Hampton, to name a few. The Chargers have made his demands at literally every position come true, too. They added a host of new offensive linemen, Mitchell at running back, Alec Ingold at fullback, Charlie Kolar at tight end and even drafted speedy wideout Brenen Thompson. That’s every spot but quarterback. There are few better offenses for a coordinator to join, few better chances to win a title and perhaps no better place for a guy who probably wants to be a head coach again to make his best case.

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