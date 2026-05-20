Los Angeles Chargers 90-Man Roster Spotlights: DJ Uiagalelei

DJ Uiagalelei was once a five-star QB with many believing that he could be the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence at Clemson, as flashes were shown in Uiagalelei's early career at the college. These flashes did not occur consistently enough, with Uiagalelei eventually transferring to Oregon State in 2023, and then once more in 2024 to Florida State.

He is now with the Los Angeles Chargers after going undrafted in 2025 and staying with the team on the practice squad for the entirety of the 2025 NFL season.

Chargers QB DJ Uiagalelei Roster Info, Background

DJ Uiagalelei | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Oregon State served as a bit of a career revival for Uiagalelei, but unfortunately, his last collegiate season in 2024 with Florida State was a disappointment, disallowing any team to draft the former 5-star recruit. Even with only 156 pass attempts in 2024 at FSU, the resume from earlier seasons of

Uiagalelei was enough for the Chargers to give him a chance to make a name in the NFL.

In the 2025 preseason, Uiagalelei was suprisingly solid in his time on the field, giving enough reason for the Bolts to keep him around.

2025 Season Stats

Uiagalelei did not record any regular-season stats. Below are his 2025 preseason stats.



3 Game Appearances

244 Passing Yards

2 Passing Touchdowns

1 Interception

54.3% Completion Percentage

5 Rushing Attempts

7 Rushing Yards

Measurables

Mockdraftable measurables are unavailable. According to the Chargers' official website, Uiagalelei is 6'4, 252. The heaviest QB currently on the roster.

Contract Status

"DJ Uiagalelei signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Uiagalelei will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

DJ Uiagalelei's 2026 Season Outlook

Uiagalelei has an uphill battle in making the Chargers' final 53-man roster, as they are likely to keep two QBs on the roster to help another position room have room for someone who may have earned a spot. That said, there is no other officially signed QB on the roster that was brought in to compete with Uiagalelei for QB3/practice squad QB.

If Uiagalelei can continue to grow from the small flashes we saw in the 2025 preseason, he could very well earn the QB2 job once Trey Lance moves on from the Chargers. A very favorable outcome for someone who was viewed as a college "bust".

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