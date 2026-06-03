Chargers Roster Spotlights: TeRah Edwards, a Former UDFA to Watch

TeRah Edwards played his high school ball at Groveport, Ohio, getting recruiting hype as a three-star defensive lineman according to 247Sports. Edwards, a four-time honor roll student, also had lettered twice in wrestling, earning a pair of OCC titles. With offers from Northwestern, Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Edwards spent his first two seasons (freshman and redshirt freshman years) at Northwestern, eventually transferring to Illinois to play on the defensive line.

Once with Illinois, Edwards finally got his playing time, earning one and a half tackles for loss and one sack in his time on the field. In 2023, Edwards' junior season, he posted similar numbers, still waiting for his turn to start.

Finally, in 2024, his time came, where he posted 38 tackles, five tackles for loss and two and a half sacks. While this productive season was his strongest of his collegiate career, it was unfortunately not enough for the big man to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after the draft.

Chargers TeRah Edwards, DT Illnois

Once with the Chargers, Edwards instantly became one of the better undrafted rookie free agents, making some waves in training and mini-camp. His play in the preseason followed what was heard from the media regarding Edwards.

A big man interception was arguably the entire highlight of the preseason for the Chargers, giving much excitement before what was going to be a heartbreaking 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately for Edwards, this exciting moment and strong production were not enough to make the final 53-man roster, but his talents had him stay on the practice squad and sign a futures contract with the Bolts going in 2026.

TeRah Edwards with the big-man INT and the truck stick on Stetson Bennett!pic.twitter.com/We6yygEMlM — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 17, 2025

2025 Season Stats (Preseason)

4 Games

2 Tackles

1 Tackles for Loss

1 Sack

1 Interception

1 Pass Deflection

Measurables

Mockdraftable measurements were unavailable. Below is Edwards' RAS score instead,

Te'Rah Edwards is a DT prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 5.39 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 933 out of 2022 DT from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/FvB1QLfena pic.twitter.com/IrV5zmEak3 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 1, 2025

Contract Status

"TeRah Edwards signed a 1 year, $885,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $885,000. In 2026, Edwards will earn a base salary of $885,000, while carrying a cap hit of $885,000." - Spotrac

TeRah Edwards' 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, Edwards unfortunately faces a strong defensive line room ahead of him, all scratching and clawing to make the final 53-man roster themselves. While Edwards may have a chance as he is one of the better bubble players, it seems unlikely for the Chargers to keep extra defensive lineman, a room that plays less special teams than nearly all other positions in the sport.

Edwards is expected to return to the practice squad and be promoted to the active roster if injury or other roster moves are made. Not bad for a former undrafted free agent.

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