Justin Herbert’s Most Unexpected Play: The Chargers QB is Taking Over Madison Beer’s Latest Music Video

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is known for his howitzer-throwing arm, his flowing hair, and his relatively reclusive personality. Herbert has played games and gone out of his way to avoid the Chargers social media team.

Herbert has playfully tried to dodge cameras before and has even swapped jerseys with punter JK Scott to sneak past the Chargers social media team and greet fans. Herbert's press conferences are known to be boring and his responses tend to be monotonous quarterback speak.

Justin Herbert has also been notoriously private off the field during his NFL career aside from several commercials for his sponsors. Herbert began to start publicly coming out of his shell after several years in the NFL. A shift was noticeable with the arrival of Jim Harbaugh as new head coach in Los Angeles in 2024.

It was a fun shock in 2024 to see Justin Herbert alongside with several of his Chargers teammates as well as several of the Los Angeles Rams on stage with Zach Bryan at concert being held at the Crypto.com arena.

Not the same old Justin Herbert

2025 brought out a different Justin Herbert and rumors began to swirl that he was dating pop star Madison Beer. Herbert, to this point, had kept his private life significantly under wraps thus leading to the shock and excitement amongst fans to grab a glimpse of his personality offfield.

The duo's relationship was publicly confirmed on the sideline before the Chargers took on the Washington Commanders. Fans and pop-culture outlets alike excitedly reported the news that the Chargers star quarterback was officially off the market.

Madison Beer and Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Confirm Romance with Sideline PDA https://t.co/56QjgSN5zN — People (@people) October 6, 2025

Herbert and Beer have been a mainstay in public ever since. The pair stole headlines sitting courtside at a Lakers game, taking in game three of the World Series and attending a Chargers Halloween party. Justin Herbert is now getting significantly more attention in the media and spotlight than he ever had before and it appears that he is embracing it with Beer by his side.

Having watched Justin Herbert handle the media for years while being relatively quiet, transform to an evolved public figure has been a fun journey. Despite the evolution, there is no way fans could have been prepared for the news that Madison Beer shared on social media.

Madison Beer revealed that the music video for her song "Lovergirl" will be out Friday May 8th. The big shock is that Justin Herbert is prominently featured in the teaser video in what will be his music video debut. The previously reclusive Justin Herbert is now being featured in a music video. The change is an amazing transformation over the years.