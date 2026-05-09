Mike McDaniel Ends Quentin Johnston Speculation With Wild Comparisons

Quentin Johnston is an interesting player. The Los Angeles Chargers drafted Johnston out of TCU in 2023 with the No.21 overall pick. That was the last regime's decision, as the current one has no ties to the now fourth-year wideout.

That didn't matter, as Johnston's fifth-year option was picked up a few weeks ago. While he's not a bad player by any means, Johnston hasn't quite lived up to being a first-round pick just yet. His first 2 seasons were plagued with drops, as 2025 was his most 'complete' season in that regard.

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

In a crucial year for the Chargers, who need to desperately win a playoff game, they'll need players like Johnston to step up. All offseason, many hoped the team would add a premier wideout to the mix, which hasn't happened. Coming off of a career year with 735 yards and eight touchdowns, Johnston received some high praise from his new offensive coordinator.

Mike McDaniel compares Quentin Johnston to HOF WRs

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel was a major hire to help the Chargers' offense get back up to speed, literally. The former Miami Dolphins head coach prides himself on having a quick system, which obviously includes airing the ball out more often than not.

Johnston's strengths could come into play here, as he's a big-play threat waiting to happen. In the short time McDaniel's worked with Johnston, he's already comparing him to some of the game's greatest at the position.

"In the three to four weeks I've been working with these guys, you'd be hard pressed to find a guy that's grown more, specifically in the last week, than Q," McDaniel said. "I think he's a guy that has some traits in his game that are similar to some very powerful, explosive, productive receivers I've had in the past, namely Julio and Andre. We're pushing him and he has high expectations for himself as well."

McDaniel referred to Julio Jones and Andre Johnson, 2 receivers that dominated the 2010s. Johnson, who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, amassed 14,185 yards over the course of his career. Jones is set to be a future Hall of Famer, as he had 13,703 yards and 66 touchdowns during his playing days.

Johnston has a long way to go to reach those numbers, but McDaniel could be the coach to help unlock his true potential.