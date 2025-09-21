SI

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Can Return to Team Facility This Week

The receiver is facing a six-game suspension to start the year.

Madison Williams

Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice can return to the team's facilities this week.
Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice can return to the team's facilities this week.
Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice is allowed back to the team's facilities this upcoming week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Rice is currently serving a six-game suspension after entering a guilty plea to two felony charges in July stemming from a March 2024 multicar crash that left multiple people injured. Rice faced third-degree felonies for a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on the highway causing bodily injury.

While Rice is allowed back to the Kansas City facilities this week, he will not be able to practice with the team quite yet. He can participate in meetings, though.

Rice is slated to make his 2025 season debut against the Raiders in Week 7. Returning to the Chiefs' facilities this week will allow him to get fully up to speed with the team by the time his suspension ends.

Rice has become a controversial figure across the league, especially after a few of his teammates, including Travis Kelce, wore "Free 4" shirts in support of him last week. The NFL world criticized Chiefs players for wearing these shirts as Rice agreed to his suspension after the serious car crash he caused in March.

The Chiefs are in receiver trouble so far this season. Xavier Worthy was injured in the team's first contest and has missed every game since with a dislocated shoulder. Additionally, rookie Jalen Royals has yet to make his NFL debut as he's been dealing with a knee injury. Patrick Mahomes will no doubt be glad to get some of his star receivers back on the field in due time.

