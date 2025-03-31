2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs to Host Potential Wharton Replacement
After a terrific Pro Day, Tulane defensive lineman Adin Huntington was getting a lot of buzz and excitement from around the league. So much so, that the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to host the player on a Top-30 visit, first reported by CBS Sports' Josh Edwards.
What is a Top-30 Visit?
If you're not already familiar, this refers to one of the 30 visits that each team is allowed to give to potential prospects. These can range all the way from first-round locks to even undrafted players. There are no on-field workouts, but teams can get players familiar with the staff, have them do physical examinations, and show them their potential life in Kansas City.
Some players they've selected in the NFL draft have turned out to be their best pieces. This includes players such as Kingsley Suamataia, Rashee Rice, Jaylen Watson, Nick Bolton, and Juan Thornhill.
How Would Huntington be utilized?
Huntington started his collegiate career playing three consecutive seasons at Kent State, then eventually transferring to Louisiana-Monroe in 2023 then again to Tulane in 2024.
He played all over the defensive line in 2023 but switched mainly to an edge rusher in 2024. In his past two seasons, Huntington has put up an impressive 12.5 sacks, 93 total tackles (including 21 tackles for loss), 5 forced fumbles, and even three passes defended.
Standing at 6'1 and weighing 281 pounds, Huntington showed out at his Pro Day. Huntington recorded a 38-inch vertical jump and 30 reps of 225 on the bench press.
He also notched a 4.41-second short shuttle and 7.46-second three-cone time. Comparing those stats to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, Huntington is easily one of the top defensive lineman talent among the 2025 class.
With the loss of Tershawn Wharton, the Chiefs definitely need some added support on the defensive front. While Huntington isn't considered a first-round talent by any means, if the Chiefs manage to snag him in the later rounds of the draft they'd be getting an proven athletic player for quite the discount.
The way the Chiefs have drafted in the past, they have been able to uncover gems who can go on to have long, productive, and impactful careers. Perhaps this is the next example.
