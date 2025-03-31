2025 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: Two-Round Predictions Edition
The NFL Draft is just a few weeks away and the excitement is building up. Come April 24, fans will get to find out who their team selects to be the future cornerstone piece of their franchise.
With the selection process just under a month from now, speculation will run rampant across fanbases and media members alike.
This is a unique draft, one that does not have many superstars like in years past. The quarterback class is underwhelming, shining a lower light on the draft class as a whole. However, there are numerous prospects that have the ceiling to be outstanding players at their respective positions in the NFL.
With that in mind, it's time for a new mock draft. This time around, there are two rounds to project and several surprises that will arise in this prediction of how the selection process turns out for the first 64 picks. Let's get into it.
1. Tennessee Titans: Miami quarterback Cam Ward
This seems to contradict what Mike Borgonzi said about not passing on generational talent. However, as is the case with a team like the Titans, the value of a high ceiling quarterback will always supersede that of a generational prospect unless it is on the level Trevor Lawrence or Andrew Luck. Ward is still a QB with plenty of potential and would give Tennessee their future of the franchise.
2. Cleveland Browns: Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Despite the rumors of his varying draft range, expectations should be that Sanders is a top three selection. He seems to be the best fit style-wise for Kevin Stefanski's offense and this would be his first time getting the opportunity to develop a young quarterback. The son of Deion is arguably the best pro-ready signal-caller between him and Ward.
3. New York Giants: Colorado athlete Travis Hunter
This should be a no-brainer for the Giants; Hunter is a superstar in the making and a generational prospect due to his two-way ability. He can give this franchise a breath of fresh air at either cornerback or wide receiver and should be given every opportunity to play full-time on both sides of the ball. However, Hunter will likely play wide receiver, giving them another dynamic playmaker with Malik Nabers.
4. New England Patriots: Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou
A surprise here for some, but an offensive tackle should be considered here regardless. Membou offers plenty of value to be a quality selection at No. 4. His size, length, and functional athleticism along with the combination of proper hand technique and footwork in pass sets makes the Missouri standout an immediate upgrade in New England's trenches.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars: Michiagn defenisve tackle Mason Graham
It has become clear that the Jaguars will likely be focusing on a defensive lineman early in the draft, specifically in the first round. Graham makes too much sense for the type of potential cornerstone talent Jacksonville needs on their defensive line alongside their star pass rushers.
6. Las Vegas Raiders: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty
The fit here makes too much sense. Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly are notorious for having run-first offenses and for a team that was one of the worst run games in the league, they needed a quality runner in the backfield. Jeanty is the best running back to enter the draft since Bijan Robinson or Saquon Barkely, depending on who you view higher in the pre-draft process, giving the Raiders a supremely talented runner.
7. New York Jets: LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell
The Jets should try to give the accomplished LSU Tiger a chance at right tackle before moving him inside to guard. His skill set translates well at both spots and it would give Aaron Glenn the best of both worlds regardless. Campbell is a technically refined player with a nasty attitude in the trenches.
8. Carolina Panthers: Penn State EDGE rusher Abdul Carter
This is a dream come true for the Panthers, who need playmakers on either side of the ball. Carter is the best edge rusher in the NFL Draft and an elite prospect with outstanding athleticism, explosiveness, bend, rush arsenal, and production at the position. This would all but complete Carolina's rebuild of their defensive front and to make things better, they get a healthy Derrick Brown back.
9. New Orleans Saints: Texas A&M EDGE rusher Shemar Stewart
Like most years, the Saints are not in a great spot with the salary cap and will have to hope their draft and development approach works out for the better. That will be the case for someone like Stewart, who should be the favorite to be the second pass rusher off the board. His rare size and athleticism for the position make him a terrific high-ceiling and upside player.
10. Chicago Bears: Georgia EDGE rusher Mykel Williams
The Bears must focus on addressing the trenches in this draft and have done a solid job at doing so in free agency with their offensive line additions. However, it's time to address the defensive line, specifically at edge rusher. Williams is a universal scheme fit in any defense he is asked to play for and would give Chicago and quality run defender and high-upside pass rusher.
11. San Fransisco 49ers: Michigan cornerback Will Johnson
Johnson is arguably one of the top prospects in the NFL Draft. His ceiling is comparable to Patrick Surtain II due to his superb coverage technique and ball skills but inconsistencies and injuries hurt Johnson's perception as a prospect. This would be a dream pick for the 49ers.
12. Dallas Cowboys: Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron
The Cowboys could go in any direction here with a defensive lineman, edge rusher, or wide receiver. However, a key need is nickelback and Jahdae Barron presents as the best one in this class. His versatility would give Dallas a nice chess piece in their secondary.
13. Miami Dolphins: Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell
Campbell remains one of the best defensive prospects in the NFL Draft and is arguably a Top 10 prospect in this year's class. His experience as an edge rusher combined with his quality skills in coverage and run fits allow him to be a playmaker at the second level. Campbell would give Miami an exciting defender on their defense once more.
14. Indianapolis Colts: Penn State tight end Tyler Warren
There are varying opinions on the top tight ends in this class and whichever one is the first one off the board, the Colts should be the team to take him. Warren is a terrific and versatile playmaker who would give quarterback Anthony Richardson an adequate go-to target in the passing game.
15. Atlanta Falcons: Georgia linebacker/pass rusher Jalon Walker
Atlanta is in desperate need of playmaking help on their defensive front. Walker is a tweener defensive prospect who may be viewed better as an edge rusher instead of an off-ball defender. Either way, the Falcons get themselves a playmaker in their front seven.
16. Arizona Cardinals: Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant
Arizona must improve its run defense. Grant is a monster on the inside who projects more as a nose tackle in the NFL. His frame, movement skills, raw power, and upside as a potential interior pass rusher gives the Cardinals a viable interior player.
17. Cincinnati Bengals: Boston College EDGE rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku
With Al Golden coaching the defensive side and a room full of youth, the Bengals could emerge as an improved unit in 2025. Myles Murphy still needs to prove his worth and competition is needed. With Trey Henderickson's future still murky, Ezeiruaku would provide the defense with a terrific pure pass rusher with some of the best rush variety in this draft.
18. Seattle Seahawks: Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson
At some point, the Seahawks have to get some quality guards on their offensive line, right? Jackson is a smart and versatile lineman with a nice toolkit that can make him an early starter on the Seattle offensive line as Sam Darnold will need all the protection he can get.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Georgia safety Malaki Starks
Starks is arguably a top-five player in this year's class. Unfortunately, he'll drop because of a 40-yard dash time that does not accurately display his true gifts as a safety. This is the perfect single-high defender the Buccaneers have been searching for to pair with Antonie Winfield.
20. Denver Broncos: Michigan tight end Colston Loveland
There are not a lot of big needs on the Broncos roster. This is a well-put-together team that should remain in postseason contention. Loveland would give Bo Nix a viable pass-catcher at tight end and an immediate weapon on the offensive side of the ball.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe
In this scenario, Aaron Rodgers ultimately chooses the Steel City as his third team. This allows Pittsburgh to add a developmental quarterback with the physical tools to grow into a future starter. If Rodgers does retire after 2025, Milroe has the gifts to be a special player at the next level.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen
After losing Poona Ford in free agency, the Chargers are in need of a new starter in the trenches. Nolen is a true disruptor with the ceiling to be a terrific interior lineman for an NFL defense. His size, flexibility, power, and quickness make him a difficult task for any blocker in the trenches.
23. Green Bay Packers: Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan
Finally, a wide receiver comes off the board. McMillan offers a sky-high ceiling with the potential to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL. In a room full of young playmakers, the former All-American looks to be a fun target for Jordan Love in the passing game.
24. Minnesota Vikings: South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori
The future at safety in Minnesota must be considered with Harrison Smith likely at the end of his career. Emmanwori put up quite the performance at the combine and showcased his elite athleticism. He projects as an overhang defender or strong safety in the NFL and would be a good fit in Brian Flores' defense.
25. Houston Texans: Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka
This remains a popular choice and rightfully so. Egbuka is arguably the best wide receiver in the draft and offers a skill set that can make himself a production target in any NFL offense early in his career. With Tank Dell likely out this season, Egbuka would give C.J. Stroud another reliable target.
26. Los Angeles Rams: Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden
Davante Adams won't be the same guy he was a couple of seasons ago and is only playing on a two-year deal in Los Angeles. It never hurts to plan for the future and also add a playmaker at slot receiver that can not only be an effective separator on all three levels but give you a high-ceiling playmaker as well.
27. Baltimore Ravens: Marshall EDGE rusher Mike Green
This would be a nightmare to consider. Green is arguably one of the best pure rushers in the draft with excellent explosiveness and a great rush plan. He would be an immediate-impact player from the word go.
TRADE! 28. Kansas City Chiefs (via Lions): Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons
Chiefs trade up with the Lions from No. 31 to No. 28 in exchange for No. 66 and a 2026 fourth round choice.
With an opportunity to build their offensive line, the Chiefs trade up for the second year in a row to take Simmons, who when healthy is arguably the top offensive lineman prospect in the draft. Health will be a factor in his evaluation, but his skill set and technique is near-flawless.
Kansas City did sign Jaylon Moore in free agency but they could do better at left tackle. Simmons could also compete for the starting left guard spot and then transition over to tackle if Moore struggles during the season. The ceiling for the former Buckeye is the team's franchise cornerstone on the left edge of the line.
29. Washington Commanders: East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel
This is another defender that, when healthy, is one of the best at his position. Revel tore his ACL at the beginning of last season and could miss the start of the regular season. However, the Commanders are in a place where they won't have to be too concerned with this factor as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Revel's skill set is similar to that of Jaycee Horn, who was one of the highest-paid corners in the league earlier in free agency.
30. Buffalo Bills: Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon
Disruptor is the word to describe Harmon. He was a force in the defensive trenches for the Oregon Ducks on their way to a bye in the playoffs and he offers the power, quickness, and size to be an early contributor on the Bills defensive line early in his career.
31. Detroit Lions (via Chiefs): Tennessee EDGE rusher James Pearce Jr.
It will be interesting to see where Pearce lands in the first round if he is drafted here at all. There are rumored off-field concerns with the former Volunteers standout but that sounds like more hearsay. Regardless, Pearce could be an early selection or taken here late in the first round, where he would give the Lions and effective and explosive rusher off the edge.
TRADE! 32. Cleveland Browns (via Eagles): Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.
Browns trade up and send No. 33, 104, 192 to Eagles for 192.
The fall for Banks ends at the conclusion of the first round. This is a great tackle prospect with very good independent hand usage and functional athleticism that should perk the ears of Stefanski, and if he fails at left tackle, Banks has a high ceiling as a potential left guard. Either way, the Browns move back into the first round to secure some protection up front for their future franchise quarterback.
Round No. 2
33. Philadelphia Eagles (via Browns): North Dakota State iOL Grey Zabel
34. New York Giants: Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart
35. Tennessee Titans: Texas A&M EDGE rusher Nic Scourton
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Oregon OT Josh Conerly Jr.
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison
38. New England Patriots: Missouri WR Luther Burden III
39. Chicago Bears: Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson
40. New Orleans Saints: Alabama iOL Tyler Booker
41. Chicago Bears: Minnesota OL Aireontae Esery
42. New York Jets: Ohio State iDL Tyleik Williams
43. San Fransisco 49ers: Ole Miss EDGE rusher Princely Umanmielen
44. Dallas Cowboys: North Carolina RB Omari Hampton
45. Indianapolis Colts: UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger
46. Atlanta Falcons: Notre Dame S Xavier Watts
47. Arizona Cardinals: Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson
48. Miami Dolphins: Toledo iDL Darius Alexander
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Ole Miss CB Trey Amos
50. Seattle Seahawks: Texas OT Cameron Williams
51. Denver Broncos: Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins
52. Seattle Seahawks: LSU TE Mason Taylor
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Florida State CB Azareye'h Thomas
54. Green Bay Packers: Ohio State EDGE rusher J.T. Tuimoloau
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Ole Miss WR Tre Harris
56. Buffalo Bills: South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight
57. Carolina Panthers: Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel
58. Houston Texans: Purdue OL Marcus Mbow
59. Baltimore Ravens: Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea
60. Detroit Lions: Texas WR Isaiah Bond
61. Washington Commanders: LSU EDGE rusher Bradyn Swinson
62. Buffalo Bills: Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston
63. Kansas City Chiefs: South Carolina iDL T.J. Sanders
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Tennessee iDL Omarr Norman-Lott
