Chiefs 2022 Draft Class Can Match 32-Year-Old Record

Six Kansas City Chiefs who were rookies in 2022 can become mind-blowing history in 2025.

Zak Gilbert

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with Trent McDuffie (22) after recovering a muffed punt against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Kyle Brandt told Felix Anudike-Uzomah he would extend no sympathy to the young defensive end after the Chiefs lost, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX. That’s because Anudike-Uzomah, a guest on Good Morning Football Friday, has played in Super Bowls each of his first two NFL seasons.

But if Brandt thought that was remarkable, Anudike-Uzomah countered with something even more mind-blowing.

“It's even crazier for George Karlaftis and Trent McDuffie,” said Anudike-Uzomah, the Chiefs’ first-round selection in the 2023 draft. “It's crazy for them, too. They've been to three straight. So, I'm trying to catch up to them. It’s just crazy.”

What’s also crazy is that McDuffie and Karlaftis, along with Joshua Williams, Jaylen Watson, Leo Chenal and Isiah Pacheco, have a chance to match an NFL record most players will never even approach. Those six players can become the first in 32 years to play in four Super Bowls over their first four NFL seasons.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, three players currently share that record: Carwell Gardner, Mike Lodish and Glenn Parker, each of whom played for the Buffalo Bills in their four consecutive Super Bowl losses over the 1990-93 seasons. Each player entered the league in 1990.

“I don't really know anything but going to the Super Bowl,” Anudike-Uzomah said. “So, it's a good thing.”

