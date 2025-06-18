BREAKING: Chiefs Training Camp Starting Date Announced
The 2025 season is getting closer and closer, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the rest of the National Football League now know when they will begin training camp, and where.
The Chiefs will begin training camp on July 21 at Missouri Western State University, located in St. Joseph, Missouri. The Chiefs have held their training camp at St. Joseph since 2010, making this the 15th consecutive year in a row at the facility.
The following is what is allowed at training camp per the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement
Article 23, Section 7:
The first day of a Club’s preseason training camp shall be limited to physical examinations, meetings, and classroom instruction; no on-field activities shall be permitted other than running and conditioning. On-field activities are limited to Phase One-type conditioning, timing and testing, except that all coaches are permitted on the field. No helmets or protective shirts are permitted. No footballs may be used (“dead ball” activities only).
No plays or walk-throughs are permitted. No individual player instruction or team drills are permitted. Nothing shall prohibit a Club from administering a conditioning test provided that such test must be reasonable and appropriate to determine the player’s ability to participate in the individual and team drills permitted by this Article. No such test may be given solely for the purpose of disciplining a player who reports to preseason training camp out of shape or overweight.
On days two and three, helmets and jointly-approved protective shirts are permitted for the full speed practice. On days four and five, helmets and jointly-approved protective shirts, shells and spiders are permitted for the full speed practice (shells and spiders shall be jointly approved by the parties).
No helmets may be worn during the second practice. On days on which either a padded practice or a full speed, non-padded practice is scheduled, but no second practice is scheduled, the padded practice or the full speed, non-padded practice remains subject to the 2.5-hour time limit for on-field activities.
Padded practices may not be held on more than three consecutive calendar days, and such three-day practice periods may not be held more than three times during preseason training camp.
