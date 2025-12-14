Andy Reid Shares Latest After Chiefs Lose Mahomes to Injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid said after the Chiefs’ 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a left knee injury.

“We'll get an MRI tomorrow or this evening,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game, “whenever we get him in there.”

Don’t know why this had to happen. And not going to lie it’s hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back… — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 14, 2025

As bleak as the situation was, the Chiefs still had a chance as CBS went to commercial at the two-minute warning. Then, on first-and-10 from the Chargers’ 46-yard line, down 16-13 and needing a field goal to tie, calamity walked into Arrowhead Stadium.

Flushed out of the pocket and rolling to his right, Mahomes got tangled in the grasp of Da’Shawn Hand as the quarterback threw the ball away.

Down on the grass for several minutes as officials walked off a holding penalty on Chu Godrick, Mahomes went to the blue medical tent. Then, with a towel draped over his head, he hobbled to the locker room behind the Chiefs’ bench.

“He's down, man, obviously,” said Gardner Minshew, who saw Mahomes in the locker room after the game. “You know, it's a tough game, been a tough year at this point.”

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Minshew nearly got the Chiefs there

In a game that was 15 degrees at kickoff, Minshew came in with 1:53 on the clock and promptly completed three passes for 22 to steer the Chiefs into Harrison Butker’s range, then threw a game-ending interception. Hollywood writers couldn’t have scripted a more painful ending.

Mahomes finished the game 16 of 28 for 189 yards, no touchdowns and one crucial fourth-quarter interception at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line. He also was sacked a season-high five times.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (45) pressures Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And after the excruciating injury, the Chiefs’ thoughts were with their leader.

“Yeah, it stinks,” All-Pro center Creed Humphrey said. “We don't know exactly what's going on yet, so I can't really say anything. Just hope he's okay.”

What's next

If he’s not okay, and Reid added "it didn't look good," Minshew said he’ll be ready to start next week at Tennessee. The first prolonged injury of Mahomes’ storied career, if it comes to that, would be a surreal ending to a surreal Chiefs season.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is attended to by team medical staff following an injury during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“Man, that's my brother,” Chris Jones said afterward. “We've been through so much, and we can be mad at ourselves.

“And we can ask God why. But at times like this, it’s more so a lesson that you've been taught along the journey. And we'll be selfish to ask God why. Why? Why right now? Why this? More so to understand it, build from it. We love Pat. That's my guy, Pat Mahomes.”

