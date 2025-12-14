Andy Reid Shares Latest After Chiefs Lose Mahomes to Injury
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid said after the Chiefs’ 16-13 loss to the Chargers on Sunday that quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a left knee injury.
“We'll get an MRI tomorrow or this evening,” head coach Andy Reid said after the game, “whenever we get him in there.”
Watch Andy Reid discuss below...
As bleak as the situation was, the Chiefs still had a chance as CBS went to commercial at the two-minute warning. Then, on first-and-10 from the Chargers’ 46-yard line, down 16-13 and needing a field goal to tie, calamity walked into Arrowhead Stadium.
Flushed out of the pocket and rolling to his right, Mahomes got tangled in the grasp of Da’Shawn Hand as the quarterback threw the ball away.
Down on the grass for several minutes as officials walked off a holding penalty on Chu Godrick, Mahomes went to the blue medical tent. Then, with a towel draped over his head, he hobbled to the locker room behind the Chiefs’ bench.
“He's down, man, obviously,” said Gardner Minshew, who saw Mahomes in the locker room after the game. “You know, it's a tough game, been a tough year at this point.”
Minshew nearly got the Chiefs there
In a game that was 15 degrees at kickoff, Minshew came in with 1:53 on the clock and promptly completed three passes for 22 to steer the Chiefs into Harrison Butker’s range, then threw a game-ending interception. Hollywood writers couldn’t have scripted a more painful ending.
Mahomes finished the game 16 of 28 for 189 yards, no touchdowns and one crucial fourth-quarter interception at the Chiefs’ 1-yard line. He also was sacked a season-high five times.
And after the excruciating injury, the Chiefs’ thoughts were with their leader.
“Yeah, it stinks,” All-Pro center Creed Humphrey said. “We don't know exactly what's going on yet, so I can't really say anything. Just hope he's okay.”
What's next
If he’s not okay, and Reid added "it didn't look good," Minshew said he’ll be ready to start next week at Tennessee. The first prolonged injury of Mahomes’ storied career, if it comes to that, would be a surreal ending to a surreal Chiefs season.
“Man, that's my brother,” Chris Jones said afterward. “We've been through so much, and we can be mad at ourselves.
“And we can ask God why. But at times like this, it’s more so a lesson that you've been taught along the journey. And we'll be selfish to ask God why. Why? Why right now? Why this? More so to understand it, build from it. We love Pat. That's my guy, Pat Mahomes.”
Chiefs Kingdom, keep that browser here for the your most thorough coverage, and register for our absolutely FREE newsletter on your beloved team. Get the latest news and in-depth info each morning, and SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert