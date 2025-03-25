NFL Draft: 3 Dream Selections for the Chiefs At No. 31
You may have heard this before but the Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best "draft and development" teams in the NFL.
Much of their success dating back to 2017 has come from the growth and development of guys such as Patrick Mahomes, Creed Humphrey, George Karlaftis, Nick Bolton, and many more.
Every year, a player that no one expects falls in the NFL Draft order and there will be no exception this year. The Chiefs are well-positioned to take the best player available because of the amount of talent that they still have on the roster. If a top prospect falls into their lap, the team should take advantage.
Let's look at three dream selections for Kansas City at No. 31 overall.
Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan
This would be a shocker to many outside of the league but likely not from those within. There have been reports throughout football media this year that the NFL overall is not high on this year's receiver class and some of the top players at the position could see a tumble. If one of those players is McMillan, it's a sprint to get the card in to commissioner Rodger Goodell.
McMillan is arguably the top wide receiver in the NFL Draft but his range varies from the top 10 to the later portions of the first round. If the former All-American were to land in Kansas City, it would give Mahomes a trio of young playmakers that could be terrifying for the league for at least the next half-decade.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland
Travis Kelce is on the backend of his career and is likely playing his final season in the NFL this year. The Chiefs must find his successor either this offseason or next, even if Noah Gray turns into a valuable piece this season. However, a talent like Loveland would be hard to pass up if available.
Loveland seems like a realistic option but there is a good chance he could go much higher than the consensus believes. He is arguably the best pass-catching tight end in the class and would give Kansas City a viable Day 1 weapon in the passing game as Kelce's playing time could decrease this season.
Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku
Again, this may be the type of selection that seems more realistic but as we get closer to the draft, Ezeiruaku continues to make waves and could be a much higher selection than expected. In this case, this is a dream scenario for the Chiefs to land arguably the best pure pass rush specialist not named Abdul Carter.
The nations runner-up in sacks last season offers the explosiveness, length, and pass rush variety to be an effective player from the word go. The Chiefs currently lack a true rushing specialist opposite of Karlaftis and Ezeiruaku makes the most sense as a possible dream choice at No. 31.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.