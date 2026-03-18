Assessing How Chiefs Should Operate in This Realistic Draft Scenario

Next month's draft is the most pivotal one in the Patrick Mahomes era, as the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a disastrous season, which included the 30-year-old quarterback suffering a torn ACL.

After trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for multiple draft picks, including a 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), the Chiefs possess nine selections in April.

On Tuesday, NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah released his third mock draft, which now features Kansas City owning two first-round picks. Here is how the board unfolded for the Chiefs.

No. 9 - OT, Spencer Fano

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

"Fano can start immediately at right tackle and eventually kick inside to guard if necessary," Jeremiah explained. "The Chiefs will have excellent information on him because of Andy Reid's relationship with former Utah head coach (and former BYU teammate) Kyle Whittingham."

Based on the board, with the top-three pass rushers unavailable - Arvell Reese, David Bailey, and Rueben Bain Jr. - I do not agree with this selection. With safety Caleb Downs and cornerback Mansoor Delane still available, Kansas City would be better off taking one of those players, rather than taking an offensive lineman who could end up sliding to guard. The Chiefs would also be better off trading back if the front office were presented with this scenario.

No. 29 - CB, Colton Hood

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood (8) scores a touchdown after an interception against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

"The Chiefs land one of the most complete cornerbacks in the draft," Jeremiah said. "Hood can cover and play the run, filling a big void in a secondary that is being rebuilt."

Leaving the first round without an edge rusher and defensive lineman would be a frustrating development. I am not a fan of either of these picks. Kansas City would benefit more from taking Downs with the ninth pick and selecting defensive tackle Peter Woods at this spot.

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates with cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Drafting an offensive lineman inside the top 10 would be too high, especially when considering that the Chiefs have more glaring issues that need to be addressed. Kansas City has invested a 2025 second-round pick on Omar Norman-Lott and signed Khyiris Tonga to a three-year, $21 million contract this offseason, but Woods would be a steal at the end of the first round.

The Clemson product could be an immediate-impact player for the Chiefs in 2026 and provide a long-term solution at defensive tackle, with Chris Jones nearing the end of his career. If this projection became a reality, it would be a massive disappointment considering the possibilities with these two picks.