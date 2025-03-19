NFL Draft: 3 Defensive Tackles the Chiefs Could Target
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to move into the deep portions of the NFL Draft process as they begin tours of college Pro Days while narrowing down the prospects they could target in the upcoming selection process.
The team was somewhat active in free agency but it is clear they have areas to address.
Outside of All-Pro Chris Jones, the Chiefs lack adequate depth at defensive tackle and nose tackle. The team's lack of quality additions in the trenches could spell some intention of attacking a deep defensive tackle class in this year's draft, displaying a sign of how not just Kansas City but the rest of the league view this group of players.
With the No. 31 selection in the draft, general manager Brett Veach will be well-positioned to attack the position through the first couple of days of the selection process. With that in mind, let's look at three defensive tackle prospects the Chiefs could target.
Walter Nolan, Ole Miss Rebels
Nolan's draft range is all over the first round, with some mocking him as high as No. 8 overall and as low as No. 32. Either way, someone like the Chiefs could be coming away with a terrific defensive tackle like Nolen who bestows a load of potential.
Nolen brings an ample combination of size, athletic traits, explosiveness, power, and quickness at the point of attack. He may be raw in some areas and doesn't exactly have a high-end production profile to be excited about. But his gifts as a player make him an intriguing possibility at No. 31.
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina Gamecocks
Many eyes were keen toward South Carolina on Tuesday during their Pro Day and Sanders is a player that could fill a role that will be missed with the departure of Tershawn Wharton. While he may not boast an elite size profile at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, Sanders has been an effective 3-technique for the Gamecocks in the last two seasons as an All-SEC defender.
A former three-star recruit, Sanders is explosive with a nice variety of rush moves and short-area quickness to overwhelm opposing interior linemen. He possesses plenty of power at the point of attack to be sufficient in the run game. While he may need some growth in that area, Sanders would be a great fit in Steve Spagnuolo's defensive front.
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M Aggies
Turner is an underrated defensive lineman in this draft class with more potential than some realize. This is an explosive and dynamic interior player who brings good size and reach with incredible power capacity to generate penetration at the point of attack. Turner was an All-SEC interior defender in 2023 and was hyped alongside teammates Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart as a feared defensive front that never culminated into an elite unit.
Turner must learn how to play with more control and discipline as he has been penalized for some roughing the passer calls. He is also inconsistent with his pad level and overall hand placement. Yet, his potential is sky high and in Kansas City alongside Jones, Turner could develop into a formidable piece as a possible middle Night Two target.
