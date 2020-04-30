Arrowhead Report
Arrowhead Report Roundtable: Kansas City Chiefs select Louisiana Tech defensive back L'Jarius Sneed

Tucker D. Franklin

With the 138th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs took Louisiana Tech defensive back L'Jarius Sneed. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable breaks down the selection and answers the question: what do you think of the pick?

Jordan Foote: Many were pulling for Bryce Hall (again), but L'Jarius Sneed is a solid pick by Brett Veach. Not only did he test off the charts at the NFL Combine, but his reports are positive and he brings a level of versatility to the Chiefs' defense that is welcomed by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Sneed should be more of a corner than a safety with Kansas City, and that's more than okay — especially with so much uncertainty at the position in 2021 and beyond.

Sam Hays: Louisiana Tech DB L’Jarius Sneed brings elite athleticism to the Chiefs' cornerback room. Sneed was in the 95th percentile or better in the 10-yard split, 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump. If Sneed is given the chance to start, he will be one of the best-run defenders and one of the most reliable tacklers in the Chiefs' secondary, with just 11 missed tackles in 177 attempted tackles. Sneed played most of 2019 at safety, but it has been reported that he will return to cornerback with the Chiefs, where he played previously. Sneed is an exciting piece to the puzzle for the future.

Conner Christopherson: In drafting L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs are showing a pattern of going for traits players and being confident in their coaching staff to bring out the best of these players. Sneed has the size and speed of a Spags cornerback and, if he can be coached up at the NFL level, has a pretty high ceiling.

Mark Van Sickle: L’Jarius Sneed is a versatile cornerback turned safety who was a three-year starter at Louisiana Tech. He has an eye for the ball, picking up three interceptions each of the last two seasons, including a pick-six last year. The Chiefs will be able to utilize him in that Kendall Fuller role where he can move around and do whatever is asked of him. One of the fastest secondary prospects in this draft, he is a guy Steve Spagnuolo will be happy to use in 2020 and beyond.

Joe Andrews: L’Jarius Sneed spent his first three seasons as a cornerback before moving to safety for his senior year. He continues the trend of Brett Veach drafting speed this year and should fit into the defense, potentially as a corner.

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs NFL Draft Updates - Day 2

The second day of the NFL Draft is here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tucker D. Franklin

NFL Draft Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs 2020 Draft Updates

The NFL Draft is finally here, and the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to add their newest crop of players. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland arrested on multiple charges

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland has been arrested in South Carolina on five charges.

Joshua Brisco

Grading the Kansas City Chiefs' draft through an analytical lens

The Kansas City Chiefs added six players in the 2020 NFL Draft. From an analytical perspective, some seem like great picks. Others, not so much.

Sam Hays

What’s in a name? A new way to grade the Chiefs’ draft

As the NFL world attempts to grade each team's draft hauls, it's time for a new system. Let's grade the Kansas City Chiefs' draft with a revolutionary new formula.

The long-term implications of every 2020 Chiefs draft pick

How the Kansas City Chiefs' 2020 NFL Draft can change the future of the team while preparing for Patrick Mahomes' mega-deal.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones is the cornerstone of the Kansas City Chiefs

As of now, Chris Jones hasn't been traded. Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle breaks down what Jones means to the Kansas City Chiefs and the future.

Mark Van Sickle

Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt and team appear to part ways

It appears that long-time Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt and the Chiefs have parted ways, according to an Instagram post by Colquitt.

Tucker D. Franklin

Is it possible to predict the success of NFL Draft picks?

From NFL general managers to sports talk pundits to fans around the world, everyone is currently wondering how their team's NFL Draft selections are going to pan out. Is there a way to predict their success or failure?

Taylor Witt

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: A Blocker Moves to the Pandemic’s Front Line

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (or "LDT," as many call him) is putting his doctorate in medicine to use: fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak at a longterm care facility in Quebec.

Joshua Brisco