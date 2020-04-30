With the 138th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs took Louisiana Tech defensive back L'Jarius Sneed. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable breaks down the selection and answers the question: what do you think of the pick?

Jordan Foote: Many were pulling for Bryce Hall (again), but L'Jarius Sneed is a solid pick by Brett Veach. Not only did he test off the charts at the NFL Combine, but his reports are positive and he brings a level of versatility to the Chiefs' defense that is welcomed by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Sneed should be more of a corner than a safety with Kansas City, and that's more than okay — especially with so much uncertainty at the position in 2021 and beyond.

Sam Hays: Louisiana Tech DB L’Jarius Sneed brings elite athleticism to the Chiefs' cornerback room. Sneed was in the 95th percentile or better in the 10-yard split, 40-yard dash, vertical and broad jump. If Sneed is given the chance to start, he will be one of the best-run defenders and one of the most reliable tacklers in the Chiefs' secondary, with just 11 missed tackles in 177 attempted tackles. Sneed played most of 2019 at safety, but it has been reported that he will return to cornerback with the Chiefs, where he played previously. Sneed is an exciting piece to the puzzle for the future.

Conner Christopherson: In drafting L'Jarius Sneed, the Chiefs are showing a pattern of going for traits players and being confident in their coaching staff to bring out the best of these players. Sneed has the size and speed of a Spags cornerback and, if he can be coached up at the NFL level, has a pretty high ceiling.



Mark Van Sickle: L’Jarius Sneed is a versatile cornerback turned safety who was a three-year starter at Louisiana Tech. He has an eye for the ball, picking up three interceptions each of the last two seasons, including a pick-six last year. The Chiefs will be able to utilize him in that Kendall Fuller role where he can move around and do whatever is asked of him. One of the fastest secondary prospects in this draft, he is a guy Steve Spagnuolo will be happy to use in 2020 and beyond.

Joe Andrews: L’Jarius Sneed spent his first three seasons as a cornerback before moving to safety for his senior year. He continues the trend of Brett Veach drafting speed this year and should fit into the defense, potentially as a corner.