When the Kansas City Chiefs make their first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, oddsmakers think there's a pretty good chance that every single running back in the draft could be available to Brett Veach and Andy Reid.

In recent years, I've consistently contended that running backs are almost never worthy of a high draft pick or monstrous contract for a variety of reasons. For a start, explosive backs can frequently be found later in the draft or for less money on the open market. Plus, the variance from elite to mediocre running backs is less pronounced than at the majority of other positions. Then, even when you get an elite talent, there's always a very real fear of his career peak being much shorter than expected.

For a perfect example of how to manage a running back situation, look across the AFC West to the Los Angeles Chargers. They didn't bite on a long-term mega-deal for Melvin Gordon and found a gem in undrafted free agent Austin Ekeler. Even now, after paying Ekeler, the Chargers hold the explosive back at a reasonably low price tag.

The Chiefs seem unlikely to draft a running back in the first round, as Andy Reid and Brett Veach have found their backs at much better values in Kansas City, but oddsmakers believe that the Chiefs could have their choice of top prospects at 32, which could be alluring.

Sports Illustrated's Roy Larking took a look at how bookmakers expect the board to fall.

Oddsmakers at William Hill have loaded their betting board with creative draft-related wagering options. One of them is a prop that asks bettors to predict how many running backs will be selected during the first round.

Although slightly deeper at the top, the 2020 running back prospect list is similar to the 2019 draft. William Hill has set the Over/Under at 0.5 running backs being selected in Round 1. Over (-300) is thick chalk as the favorite while under (+225) is listed as the longshot on this prop. The low total is slightly surprising as three running backs have a legitimate chance of being selected during Day 1 of the draft.

Should the Chiefs draft a running back in the first round? No. Will they? Seems unlikely. But if Georgia's D'Andre Swift is on the board at 32, plenty of Chiefs fans will be clamoring for that addition to the Chiefs' already-explosive lineup.

