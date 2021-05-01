Instant-Reaction: Chiefs Select Wide Receiver Cornell Powell At No. 181 Overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 181st pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable gives their instant reactions on the Chiefs' first selection in this year's draft.

Tucker Franklin: This is what we've been waiting for. Brett Veach and Co. knew a receiver that they liked would be there in the later rounds and they nabbed a steal in Cornell Powell. Playing with No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence in college, Powell brings versatility to the wide receiver room that desperately needed a depth and talent infusion. Powell is an addition that could contribute from Day 1 on the outside. He's got good hands and will be a reliable target for Mahomes in the underneath game. While I don't expect this selection to take away snaps from Demarcus Robinson, I'm excited to see what he can do in Andy Reid's offense next season.

Jordan Foote: Cornell Powell is a smooth player who is on the older side, but brings a clear skill set to the Chiefs’ wide receiver room. His size, strength and willingness to fight for positioning will endear him to fans while he works on developing the rest of his game. He very well could be a productive pro for years, and that makes him a great pick in round five.

Conner Christopherson: Cornell Powell was not my favorite wide receiver on the board when the Chiefs picked him, I liked Trevon Grimes and Seth Williams a bit more, but I get why the Chiefs selected him. Powell is a bit undersized to play XWR but the Chiefs have not been a team to value size at the XWR position so he should be able to play the role Sammy Watkins played. Powell had a good pre-draft process playing well at the Senior Bowl and testing well at his pro day and could develop into a good option for Mahomes.

Mark Van Sickle: Powell could work his way into an X-wide receiver role for the Chiefs. He’s not a burner but is a good route runner who really blossomed his senior year at Clemson when he took over as a full-time starter. Great body control and catch instincts will impress chiefs fans at camp and in preseason games. He’s a willing blocker and is a different type of receiver than the Chiefs have on the roster right now. Glad to see the Chiefs taking a receiver off the board on Day 3!