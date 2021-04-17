Chiefs Seven-Round Mock Draft, Brett Veach Style

The Kansas City Chiefs can take the blinders off and go with a variety of offensive and defensive weapons throughout the 2021 NFL Draft, but what will GM Brett Veach choose to do through seven rounds?

The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty of needs going into the 2021 NFL Draft while also having a roster that is still filled with Super Bowl potential. This is one of those “good problems” for the Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach. They won’t be pigeon-holed into choosing one specific position with their first pick and they can afford to maneuver the draft however they see fit.

If you've been following my recent "Studs or Duds" series, I wanted to continue forging ahead in draft mode. For this exercise, I’m going to do a mock draft of what I think Veach and the Chiefs front office will do vs. what I want the team to do, round-by-round, pick-by-pick.

Round 1, Pick 31

Brett Veach selects EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington

In every draft since Veach has taken over as general manager of the Chiefs, he seems to do a little reaching with his first selection. Defensive end Breeland Speaks, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were all taken higher than experts anticipated. This would follow that mold but also land the Chiefs a solid player who needs a little bit of seasoning with the size and athleticism to turn into an elite player.

Mark selects OT Samuel Cosmi, Texas

I would love for Tevin Jenkins to fall to the Chiefs with the 31st overall pick, but Cosmi is a solid left tackle who has started at the position three straight years for the Longhorns. He could step in and start right away for Kansas City or could compete in a competition in training camp if the Chiefs end up signing a veteran sometime before the season begins.

Round 2, Pick 63

Brett Veach selects WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, USC

Veach loves keeping quarterback Patrick Mahomes happy. The addition of former Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency a few years ago and trading up for Hardman are two recent examples of that fact. Adding St. Brown to be the next “X” receiver in this offense would make a lot of sense to add to the list.

Mark selects S/CB Jevon Holland, Oregon

I wanted to see the Chiefs add another secondary player and Holland or a guy like Richie Grant from UCF would make a lot of sense in this spot if either player is still available. Adding a piece that can excel as a slot corner or can also slide back into a safety role if needed is something defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves to have at his disposal.

Round 3, Pick 94

Brett Veach selects OT Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa

Veach gets his offensive tackle in the third round: a small-school guy that fits all the traits Andy Reid loves in his offensive linemen. Pairing Brown with another veteran would be the best move and could give the Chiefs a solid left tackle of the future.

Mark selects EDGE Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

Rashad Weaver has the upside to be a solid pass rusher at the next level and meets all the requirements Spagnuolo likes to have in his defensive ends. If the Chiefs wait on adding an EDGE, this would be the type of high-motor, high-effort player the Chiefs like at the position.

Round 4, Pick 136

Brett Veach selects CB Tre Brown, Oklahoma

Veach adds another fourth-round cornerback to his resume. Brown has good speed and could also be used as a kick returner on special teams. He played the outside in college but will likely move to the slot in the NFL.

Mark selects WR Sage Surratt, Wake Forest

Sage Surratt is a player I’ve had my eye on for a while. He opted out of the 2020 season and will slip in the draft because of that. He has good size and could be a very capable “X” and intermediate-route receiver the Chiefs are missing. He is a red zone threat and always makes the extra block downfield, never giving up on a play.

Round 4, Pick 144

Brett Veach selects LB Monty Rice, Georgia

Veach lands a linebacker who can push for a starting role from day one. If Rice falls to Kansas City at the end of round four, I don’t think Veach would hesitate to make this selection.

Mark selects IOL Trey Hill, Georgia

I decided to opt for the Chiefs' center of the future here. Hill has the traits to become a starter in year one but could also fill in as a backup center/guard his rookie season.

Round 5, Pick 177

Brett Veach selects S Devine Diablo, Virginia Tech

Veach gets a potential replacement for safety Daniel Sorensen. "Dirty Dan" rarely misses any time, but Diablo is a solid backup and since Sorensen just signed a one-year deal, Veach is thinking ahead with this pick.

Mark selects LB Tony Fields II, West Virginia

The Chiefs need another athletic linebacker, and Fields would be a nice addition to the roster in the fifth round.

Round 5, Pick 181

Brett Veach selects RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Oklahoma

When the Chiefs selected Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a lot of folks were upset a running back was taken in the first round. A year later, most people don’t want another running back taken at all in this draft. However, we all know Veach is looking to tweak the team in little ways to make the team better and deeper. Stevenson is a running back similar in style to Darrel Williams, who was signed to a one-year contract earlier in the offseason. The Chiefs could need a No. 2 running back in 2022 and beyond and Stevenson could fill that role nicely.

Mark selects DE Chauncey Golston, Iowa

Golston is another one of those guys from a long lineage of Iowa defensive fronts that looked impressive in college. He can play as a defensive end or kick to the inside if needed in certain sub-packages. The Chiefs like rotational pieces like Golston who are versatile.

Round 6, Pick 207

Brett Veach selects IOL Michal Minet, Penn State

Veach takes a center prospect with his final pick of the draft (barring a trade). Minet was a three-year starter and two-time captain for the tough Big Ten squad. He doesn’t come with super high upside but could be a consistent starter before his rookie contract is up with coaching from Andy Reid and company.

Mark picks TE Shaun Beyer, Iowa

Beyer could beat out Nick Keizer and become the developmental tight end that sticks behind Travis Kelce. Being a tight end from Iowa, Beyer has sat behind the likes of George Kittle, Noah Fant, and TJ Hockensen before he finally got his chance to start. The Chiefs wouldn’t need him to be TE1, and he has time to develop into TE2 during his rookie season while learning from the best in the game.

The Chiefs will have plenty of options on draft night and I wouldn’t put anything past Veach, including trades to move up or down. The Chiefs continue to be in a great spot, and there is another Super Bowl-or-bust journey on the horizon for this team. The NFL Draft is just the next missing piece to their puzzle.

