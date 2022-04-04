Three Prime First-Round Draft Targets for the Chiefs

The Chiefs will need to nail their first two picks, but they'll have plenty of choices.

Following the trade of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Kansas City Chiefs now have picks 29 and 30 overall in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. This will be one of the most important drafts the Chiefs have ever partaken in, as they must find a way to keep their team as strong as possible for the 2022 season while also securing themselves for the future.

The main positions that the Chiefs need to address in this draft are quite familiar sights when compared to the recent past: wide receiver, defensive end and cornerback. However, rather than just going position-by-position to look at who the Chiefs could look at and who they should avoid, let's take a peek at some favorites. This is, of course, assuming the Chiefs stick with both of their first-round picks — which is certainly no guarantee.

WR Chris Olave - Ohio State

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jameson Williams is likely going to be the first wide receiver off the board, and Chris Olave may not even be the first Ohio State one to go off the board. Garrett Wilson is a near-lock as a first-round pick but personally, I would take Olave as the top wideout of this draft.

Olave is a graduate of the Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs school of route running. Countless times did I watch Ohio State play over the last three years and say, "there’s that man No. 2." Olave was an unbelievable weapon for the Buckeyes and there’s little doubt that he can’t keep that going in the NFL with how likely his game is to translate to the next level.

In just 2021 alone, Olave had four games of at least 100 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns, showing he can have a pop-off game if needed. He also consistently produces, putting up at least 50 receiving yards or a touchdown in 30 of 33 games played in the last three seasons. As a rookie, Olave would instantly contend to be the top wide receiver option in Kansas City, just ahead of JuJu Smith-Schuster and certainly ahead of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman.

CB Trent McDuffie - Washington

Sep 4, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) participates in pregame warmups against the Montana Grizzlies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There’s just something about defensive backs, cornerbacks especially, that come from the University of Washington. Trent McDuffie is the latest hit to come from the 'DBU' of the Pacific Northwest, and he has some tremendous production in his three seasons with the Huskies. In 2021, McDuffie allowed just 111 yards over 296 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with just two games of 20-plus yards allowed and zero games of 40-plus yards allowed. He also finished the season with zero touchdowns allowed and a 52.0 passer rating when targeted.

The negative with McDuffie would be that he isn't much of a ball-playing corner. He had zero interceptions and only five passes broken up (PBUs) in the 2021 season and he had two interceptions and nine PBUs in his college career according to PFF. This is a concern, but it is a sacrifice worth making if he can keep the ball out of the hands of his receiving assignment.

EDGE David Ojabo - Michigan

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo celebrates after the 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis.

This is a very tough decision to make, but it is the direction worth going unless someone falls more than expected. Ojabo is a highly-touted player out of Michigan, where he and Aidan Hutchinson combined to form one of the best pass-rushing duos in college football in 2021. Ojabo had a 14% pressure rate and 11 sacks last season for the Wolverines and that was over a sub-300 pass-rush sample size. Ojabo is a freak athlete with great pass-rushing ability and. If selected by the Chiefs, he could be a huge part of the defense tapping into its potential.

Ojabo was originally going to be out of the Chiefs' range to draft him. but during his pro day, Ojabo suffered a torn Achilles. This likely prevents him from playing in the 2022 NFL season and makes him a guy that may need to be stashed for the future. As a result, he has gone from a top-20 pick to a late-first or early second-round pick.

The Chiefs ought to consider this, especially with the chance that they move on from Frank Clark after this season. If they do draft Ojabo, though, they need to find another edge defender in the draft or in free agency. Re-signing Melvin Ingram is still on the table, too.

Ranking the trio of Olave, McDuffie and Ojabo

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) makes a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. College Football Playoff Ohio State Faces Clemson In Sugar Bowl

Of these three options, I would rank Olave first, McDuffie second and Ojabo third. If Ojabo was healthy, however, he'd be even with Olave at the top. He's still likely worth the investment with his talent, despite missing most or all of his rookie season. A good route to success would be taking Olave at pick No. 29, then Ojabo with pick No. 30.

After that, using one of two second-round picks to address cornerback and subsequently adding Ingram and Stephon Gilmore into the fold would be beneficial. It would also add short-term depth without a long-term commitment. The Chiefs have multiple paths to success in this year's draft, and this is one that could work out in a major way.