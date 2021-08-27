How to Watch Chiefs vs. Vikings in the Preseason Finale

As the Kansas City Chiefs host the Minnesota Vikings to close out the preseason, here's how you can follow the action.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take the field one more time this preseason, going up against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night.

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals in back-to-back weeks, the Chiefs are seeking preseason perfection. This stems from solid play by the starting unit and impressive depth that pushes the "top-heavy" roster narrative to its limits. Andy Reid's squad is undoubtedly a deep one, and that should come in handy this season.

As looming roster cuts will require teams to trim their rosters down from 80 players to 53, that means 27 members of the Chiefs will find themselves released within the next several days. Reid insists that his starters will play about an entire half of football but with much left to be determined on the depth chart front, it makes sense for backups to see plenty of playing time.

The Vikings, 0-2, are looking for their first preseason win after dropping contests to the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts. Mike Zimmer's unit is a playoff hopeful in 2021 and will look to finish its three-game slate on a high note.

Here's how you can follow along with tonight's game.

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: KSHB (Channel 41) in the Kansas City area

Live Stream: Chiefs Mobile App or fuboTV.

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

For this evening's television broadcast, the duo of Mitch Holthus (play-by-play) and Danan Hughes (color analysts) will be on the call. The sideline reporter for the crew will be Josh Klingler.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report