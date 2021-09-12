September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Chiefs Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Exits Game vs. Browns With Injury

The Chiefs' defense takes another blow in its first game of the season.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

In the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, linebacker Anthony Hitchens exited the game with an apparent arm injury.

Hitchens, who is the eldest member of the Chiefs' linebacking corps, was attempting to run off the field without the team needing to waste a timeout. He couldn't manage to do so in time and as a result, Andy Reid burned his second timeout of the half. 

The team was already without second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to a foot injury that led to him being placed on the injured reserve list. He'll remain out for at least the first three weeks of the season while he rehabs and his exact return timetable is unknown after that. Any time Hitchens misses leaves the Chiefs very shallow at that position.

Behind Hitchens, rookie Nick Bolton and veteran Ben Niemann are the team's top active linebackers. Bolton, one of the Chiefs' second-round picks, has been praised throughout the offseason but is inexperienced. Niemann's familiarity with the defense gives him the edge in game situations for Steve Spagnuolo's scheme, even with his athletic limitations.

Halftime Update: Before the end of the end of the first half, Hitchens was able to return to the game. His absence was abbreviated, so the Chiefs may have dodged a bullet. The exact status of his injury remains unclear, although the second half and postgame comments from the team will be telling. 

Read More: Chiefs vs. Browns Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Linebacker Anthony Hitchens Exits Game vs. Browns With Injury

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs vs. Browns Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

Nov 4, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) shake hands after the game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Browns Preview and Predictions

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Preview and Prediction

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to the sidelines during the AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Browns in KC’s Season Opener

Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tyrann Mathieu Activated from COVID-19 Reserve List

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) celebrate with the Lamar Hunt Trophy after beating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Exploring How the Current Chiefs Roster Was Built

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns: Week 1 Prop Bets