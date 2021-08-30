Chiefs Roster Tracker: KC Cuts Down to 53-Man Roster

The Chiefs are cutting their roster down to 53 in accordance with the NFL's deadline for all 32 teams to get below the 53-man active roster threshold.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on their way to their first 53-man roster of the 2021 season as the team makes the jump from an 80-man roster down to 53 ahead of the NFL's deadline for all 32 teams to make their final preseason roster cutdowns.

The Chiefs' cutdowns are a work in progress, starting with several players who fans became familiar with over the course of training camp and the preseason.

Players who have reportedly been released

Some things to remember

Instead of considering this to be the Chiefs' "final 53," think of it as their "first 53." As other teams make cuts, the Chiefs could add a released player and have to make a subsequent move of their own.

Any players placed on the injured reserve in today's cutdowns cannot be designated to return for the 2021 season. To be designated to return, a player must first make the active 53-man roster.

Players who missed out on a 53-man roster spot are not necessarily out of the organization. Teams have 16 practice squad spots again in 2021 (after practice squads were expanded in 2020), including up to six spots that can be occupied by veteran players with no roster or accrued season limitations, adding even more roster flexibility.

