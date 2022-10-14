Skip to main content

Chris Jones Is a Defensive Player of the Year Candidate

Chris Jones has been the Chiefs' best defender for years, but is it time for him to earn the ultimate accolade?
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Chris Jones has not only been one of the best Kansas City Chiefs defenders this season, but also one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL. Jones has tweeted about manifesting himself winning the league's Defensive Player of the Year award, and this might be his best chance to do so. He's playing the best football of his career, and he has the stats to put him in the conversation.

Historically, there have been eight defensive tackles to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year award. However, since the turn of the century, there has only been one to win it: Aaron Donald, who has won three times (2017, 2018, 2020). Donald is the best historical comparison for Jones trying to win this award.

In the three seasons in which Donald won the award, he averaged 15 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, 98 quarterback pressures and four forced fumbles. Currently, Jones is on pace for seven sacks, 14 tackles for loss, 68 quarterback pressures and three forced fumbles — well behind Donald's precedent. However, Jones is doing what Donald did every year he won the award. He is the highest-graded defensive player in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Though PFF has flaws and shouldn't be used as the end-all-be-all, it has become increasingly popular with the mainstream media and award voters alike. We see it used on the weekly Sunday Night Football broadcast, making more people aware of the platform. For someone like Jones, who has never gotten the recognition he deserved, being rated the best defensive player on a national platform is huge.

Looking at the current landscape of the competition for the award, the two current favorites are Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys and Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers. They both have six sacks in the season's first five weeks. One advantage that they have over Jones is their surrounding pieces have been healthy. The Chiefs have missed Trent McDuffie, Willie Gay Jr. and Mike Danna for a significant part of the season. Jones is also playing next to a rookie in George Karlaftis, who should get better throughout the season, which could free up better looks for Jones.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The surrounding pieces certainly help elevate a Defensive Player of the Year-caliber player, but team defense isn't as crucial in voting as individual statistics are. This works in Jones's favor because while the Chiefs have an improved defense, they aren't a top-10 unit at the moment. The critical team statistics here are winning and making the playoffs. Currently, the Chiefs boast a 4-1 record and lead their division. If they continue down this path and win a seventh-consecutive division title, it will help Jones in the Defensive Player of the Year discussion.

Part of why there is reason to believe Chris Jones will be in the conversation at the end of the year is the analytics are showing that he's outperforming his counting stats. He currently has the highest win rate of any defensive tackle in the league, yet he only has two sacks. Players with a lower win rate than him have four or more sacks. 

Jones has also played a slate of quarterbacks that are disadvantageous for pass rushers. Tom Brady and Justin Hebert have two of the lowest snap-to-throw times in the league. Kyler Murray is a mobile quarterback who will tuck it and run at the sight of pressure. With a more favorable schedule upcoming, Jones could rack up monster numbers before the season's end.

The last thing that should be mentioned about the Chiefs' defensive tackle is what happened on Monday night. Jones was robbed of possibly the best defensive play across the entire NFL up to this point of the 2022 campaign. He was lined up at defensive end, beat the tackle easily, forced a fumble and had possession of the ball before landing on the ground. While the entire world was in awe of the spectacular play, the referees thought differently and called roughing the passer. 

Having that play on his resume would have significantly helped Jones, but the hope is it will all even out in the end and he ends the season with 12-plus sacks. If that happens, especially considering everything else, it'd put his name squarely in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation.

Read More: Reid and Mahomes Have the Ultimate Respect for Bills

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid just prior to taking the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Reid and Mahomes Have the Ultimate Respect for Bills

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) tackles Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (83) in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Announce Multiple Roster Moves, Provide Injury Updates

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals
News

Sharpe: Kelce on Track to Become GOAT Tight End

By Jordan Foote
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) is congratulated by running back Jerick McKinnon (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 5 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) interrupts tight end Travis Kelce (87) while talking with a report after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

No Tyreek, No Problem: Chiefs Still Have NFL's Best Duo

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes: Chiefs ‘Can Fight Back From Anything'

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts to a play in the second half against the the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Speak Out on Roughing the Passer Call vs. Raiders

By Jordan Foote
Oct 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff -USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 30-29 Win Over the Raiders

By Jordan Foote