Setting Realistic Expectations for Isiah Pacheco’s Rookie Year

In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted a running back out of Toledo by the name of Kareem Hunt. He led the league in rushing during his rookie season, putting his name in the conversation as the best running back in the NFL. This spring, the Chiefs drafted a running back with the No. 251 pick, Isiah Pacheco, that has been drawing comparisons to Hunt.

Coming out of Rutgers, the seventh-round pick possessed many desirable athletic traits but needed to develop as a running back. When Pacheco was drafted, he entered a running back room with former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire and newly signed Ronald Jones. Then Jerick McKinnon was brought back, and the rookie's roster spot was no longer a guarantee.

As soon as the Chiefs got to St. Joseph, MO for training camp, though, he instantly popped and the hype started to build. Many are now clamoring for him to be the clear-cut starter and declaring that he will have a Hunt-esque impact on the Chiefs' offense. While Pacheco should become a good player for the Chiefs in due time, has the hype train gone too far, and what are realistic expectations for him in his rookie year?

Aug 25, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Micah Abernathy (46) as Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (12) looks to block during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The one role Pacheco will certainly have is being the starting kick returner. At the combine, Pacheco ran a blazing fast 4.37-second 40-yard dash. That high-end speed is rare to see in a player his size. During the preseason, he showed off his return ability in limited opportunities. Pacheco should be a reliable returner who can break a long one at any moment. If he doesn't fumble or make a poor decision, the rookie should be a net positive for the Chiefs in his kick return role.

Transitioning to Pacheco's role on the offense, it's a little more challenging to pinpoint exactly how to project his contributions. If the preseason is an indication of things to come, Edwards-Helaire is the Chiefs' lead back entering the season and will see the majority of the snaps. Like last year, McKinnon will be the primary third-down running back as he is a great pass catcher, but maybe more importantly, an excellent pass protector. Then comes Pacheco, who was the third running back to enter preseason games but often ran with the first-team offense.

Typically the third running back will mostly be a special teams contributor and see minimal snaps on offense. However, for Pacheco, his role on offense should be more than that. He is the primary backup to both Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon. If either needs a break or gets banged up, the rookie will be inserted and take over.

The reason the Chiefs can do that is because of Pacheco's skillset. On top of the rare speed and size combination he possesses, he is also a developed pass catcher and blocker. After the was drafted, he immediately exclaimed, "[I'm] definitely excited to block for Patrick Mahomes." To hear that from a player new to the league is a great sign. Young players often want to make the flashy play so they stand out, but what matters to the coaches is players can do the little things that go unnoticed. The Chiefs have already shown trust in Pacheco to take on the pass-protector role, which should lead to more opportunities on the field.

Those opportunities will come in both the run and pass games. During the preseason, Pacheco flashed his abilities with the ball in his hands. The rookie brings an electricity factor when carrying the ball. He runs like a power back but has the speed to pull away and make defenders miss in the open field. However, one area where he struggled during his time at Rutgers and in the preseason was patience.

Oftentimes, Pacheco would find himself running into his offensive linemen because he wasn't waiting for the play to develop and rushing lanes to open up. For this reason, he will likely see more touches that are receptions than carries this season. That way, he can use his physical and athletic attributes in the open field while developing better patience as a runner.

Getting any contribution from a seventh-rounder is a massive win for the team, though Pacheco isn't your normal seventh-rounder. He has shown a lot of positives during the offseason programs, and now there are real expectations. Even the national media has picked up on the hype train surrounding him. The Chiefs and their fans should be happy if he contributes around 500 scrimmage yards and three scores. That would be a successful season from a statistical standpoint.

Anything more than that — barring an injury from someone ahead of him on the depth chart — would be an excellent rookie campaign. Outside of stats, both growth and improvement in areas of weakness are most important for a young player. Improving patience, understanding defenses and slowing the game down are ways Pacheco can become a better football player. He may start with a smaller role, but remember, he is willing to "take another grown man's job" and has the physical attributes to eventually do so.