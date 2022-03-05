Top Candidates to Fill the DE Need for the Chiefs This Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have several holes to fill this offseason, but adding a pass rusher or two via free agency and the draft should be at the top of the list.

The Kansas City Chiefs have been up and down in the pass rush department over the past few years. Despite having Chris Jones and his ability to shift inside or outside, playing inside for Jones was overwhelmingly the right move most of the time. However, getting production from others on the outside was not as successful as the Chiefs would have liked as of late.

Defensive end Frank Clark was a big pickup before the 2019 season and helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. Unfortunately, his contract and the money he is due has surpassed his production and he is likely to be cut to save the team some money in the near future.

There is the possibility that the Chiefs could trade Clark to a team that has a need for a pass rusher and has cap flexibility. There is also a chance he could restructure his contract or come back to the team at a cheaper rate after being cut, but that isn’t likely.

Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) rallies the crowd during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

There are still some defensive ends on the team that could play a role moving forward, but there are question marks as well. There wasn’t much to see last season from rookie Joshua Kaindoh. Mike Danna has shown he can be a nice player, but he's likely more of a role player than a starting defensive end.

The Chiefs will need to fill in the roster with starting-caliber players, in addition to another depth piece. It’s almost certain that the team will draft a defensive end with one of its first few picks. There is also the possibility of bringing back players that were on the team this past year. Keeping a guy like Alex Okafor or Melvin Ingram (who was added midseason via trade) on a one-year deal could be on the table, and it would make a lot of sense for both parties if Ingram came back and was one of the starters on this team.

Let’s check on a few free agents from outside the organization who could be a good fit with the Chiefs.

Dante Fowler Jr.

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to avoid Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) as offensive tackle Ryan Bates (71) blocks in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Fowler was recently cut from the Atlanta Falcons. He is a little undersized compared to the usual defensive end types that defensive coordinator Steve Spagnoulo goes after, but he has a history of being successful and could bring something good to the defense. He is only 27 years old and the Chiefs could possibly get him on a one-year deal or maybe try to lock him in for a few years if they feel like he is a guy that can help them over the next few seasons.

Emmanuel Ogbah

Oct 17, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (90) reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The former Chief, and now former Miami Dolphin, is available and the Chiefs could do a lot worse than adding this 28-year-old back into the fold. Ogbah was solid during his one season in Kansas City and became an even more productive player in Miami. He racked up nine sacks in each of his two seasons with the Dolphins and averaged 42 tackles per year. If the Chiefs can get him back with the club, he would immediately elevate the pass rush and be one of the starting defensive ends from day one.

There are several top-tier pass rushers that will likely be gone by the time the Chiefs are on the clock in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, this is a deep class of defensive ends and the Chiefs could still land a solid one with one of their first two picks. Let’s take a look at a few draft prospects that could be there for the Chiefs at the end of the first or second round.

George Karlaftis, Purdue (6’4”, 265 lbs)

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) celebrates a stop during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Indiana

Karlaftis is an interesting prospect. I’ve seen him go anywhere from being a top-10 pick to falling to the end of the first round. He could gain a few more pounds to get to the ideal weight that Spagnoulo likes in his defensive ends. Gaining that weight could help in stopping the run in the NFL, but he has good technique and will not be outworked or out-hustled by anyone. If he falls to pick 30, the Chiefs would be wise to take a guy like Karlaftis who could eventually be seen as a team leader or captain on defense.

Boye Mafe, Minnesota (6’4”, 265 lbs)

December 26, 2021; Scottsdale, AZ; Minnesota Defensive End, senior, Boye Mafe, answers questions at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Media Day at Camelback Inn Ncaa Football Guaranteed Rate Bowl Media Day

Mafe, like Karlaftis, is a pass-rushing defensive end out of the Big 10. Very similar in size to Karlaftis, Mafe could benefit from bulking up a little bit when going to the next level. He has all the tools to become a successful pass rusher and he continued to get better each season with the Golden Gophers. Mafe is an excellent finisher when collapsing the pocket and will fight to get through blocks to make tackles on run plays. If the top-tier pass rushers are all gone and Mafe is still on the board at the end of the first round, the Chiefs could be getting a sleeper who has a high ceiling in a pass rush-heavy draft.

Jermaine Johnson, Florida State (6’5”, 262 lbs)

Nov 20, 2021; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) is sacked by Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jermaine Johnson II (11) and defensive end Keir Thomas (4) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

If Johnson slides to the end of the first round, snagging another pass-rusher from Florida State (Kaindoh was a 2021 pick for the Chiefs) wouldn’t be a bad thing at all. Johnson finished the season with 12 sacks and showed he has the ability to take over games at times. He has a full set of tools that Spags would love to work with and his arsenal of moves — along with his strength up front — could put him in position to be a starter from day one at the next level.

Sam Williams, Ole Miss (6’4”, 268 lbs)

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Sam Williams (7) works against the Baylor Bears offense in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Williams improved his draft stock by coming back for a fifth season, finishing his final year with 12.5 sacks and earning Second-Team All-American honors. His initial burst is explosive and he has a multitude of moves as a pass-rusher. He also took a step forward in defending the run as well in 2021. There have been character concerns in his past, which could lead him to slipping to the Chiefs late in the second round. If that happens, and the Chiefs choose to go a different positional direction in the first round, Williams would be a very solid pick.

Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati (6’5”, 260 lbs)

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Myjai Sanders (21) deflects a pass by East Carolina Pirates quarterback Holton Ahlers (12) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated East Carolina Pirates 35-13. Cincinnati Bearcats At East Carolina Pirates 23

Sanders has a natural explosion when coming off the line and can get to top-end speed with ease. Not only does he have the speed, but he has the power to match. His stats didn’t jump off the page this past season, only gathering 2.5 sacks in 2021, so he is getting overlooked in this draft class. He did have seven tackles for loss and five pass breakups while dealing with double-teams throughout the season, though. Sanders had seven sacks in a shortened 2020 season and his ceiling is higher than most that would be available at the end of the second round if he is still there for Kansas City. He could still gain a little more weight, but his upside is tremendous and his athletic ability would make him a great fit for the Chiefs

Heading into this offseason, the Chiefs were going to have some holes to fill. Upgrading at defensive end to create a more productive pass rush was always going to be critical. They can get after it in free agency and the draft to improve on a position that will be key to defensive success this season and going forward, and adding any of the aforementioned pieces would be a good start.