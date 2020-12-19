Tyrann Mathieu Wants to Capitalize on Return to Hometown of New Orleans

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu's first game in his hometown didn't go as one would hope. This time around, he wants things to be different.

Sunday’s meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints will be a homecoming of sorts for Tyrann Mathieu.

Though Mathieu spent his collegiate career at LSU in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, about 80 miles northwest of New Orleans, the Chiefs safety and New Orleans native has only played football in his hometown once in his career — September 22, 2013.

Then an Arizona Cardinal, Mathieu picked off Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the third quarter of a 31-7 loss at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The interception was the first of his NFL career.

“I think going back to my rookie year, I was starting but I wasn’t the starting safety, but our starting safety got hurt so I had to kind of play every down, so my emotions were high, being a young guy,” Mathieu said. “We lost that football game. In my mind I didn’t make enough plays so this time around hopefully I can make enough plays to kind of help my team win.”

That play was the lone takeaway Mathieu has come up with in his three meetings with Brees, though in recent weeks, it's only been a surprise when Mathieu hasn't come down with a turnover.

On Sunday, he'll look to extend his interception streak to four consecutive games, as he's pulled down four picks in the last three games.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara discussed Mathieu's impact from an oppositional standpoint on Thursday.

“Man, if I’m being completely honest and uncensored, Tyrann don’t give a f---,” Kamara told New Orleans media members. “That’s the main thing I see, just seeing him… He’s got a big heart, man. It shows on the field. He makes plays and he does things you don't see a lot of people do, you haven’t seen a lot of people been able to do."

Kamara, who has 14 touchdowns on the season, leads the Saints in both rushing and receiving yardage.

On the ground, he has totaled 723 yards, 4.7 yards per rush and 55.6 yards per game.

Through the air, he accounts for 699 yards — 670 yards after catch — averaging 9.1 yards per completion and 53.8 yards per game. He has 14 total touchdowns.

With Brees returning as the Saints' starter, utility player Taysom Hill will rejoin the Saints' array of weapons, and Mathieu said there is plenty to account for as he makes his return to New Orleans.

“They’ve got talent really all over the place," Mathieu said. "Between Michael Thomas [who has since been ruled out] and Kamara, Jared Cook can still get it done, Tre’Quan Smith, and then Taysom Hill... so, we’ll have to do a great job on all three levels if we really want to play a decent football game on defense.”