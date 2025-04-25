Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast: Josh Simmons is a Chief
In this episode, we break down what Josh Simmons brings to the Kansas City Chiefs after being selected in the first round.
Q: You think about you guys behind the last couple of years, other than great success, not from a home, just how far you've gone down year after year in the last years. You're the 41st, 42 quarterbacks. Is that a function of the personnel's injuries this year, or Seaver? How do you feel like you're trying to address that? What was... Okay, yeah. Is that a personnel thing for you? Is it an injury? How do you try to address that?
Reid: Yeah, no, I think it's a combination of everything. And I think we, again, approach every offseason. We want to get him, not overthink. You know, he's grown and developed so much where Coach Nagy and I talk about this, maybe too much at this point, where, I mean, he's seeing things that maybe defenses don't even do now because he's that far advanced. But I think it just comes down to settling his feet and him trusting the protection up front. And that's a continual point of emphasis for us. And, you know, that's why we always make it a priority to invest in the lines. And I think we'll have that approach. It's just... It becomes more difficult. And that's why the league is so great. I mean, the more you win, the harder it's supposed to be. And so when you have a bunch of guys that are at the top of the market for their position, and then you have to pick last or close to last every year, it becomes really challenging. So you just have to kind of think outside the box and put some creative plans together. And we've been able to do that in different areas, different positions. And that's where the focus will be, just continue to have him play confident behind the pocket. And we'll certainly always look to add weapons.
And, you know, the last two years we've added two great receivers. It's a shame where she got hurt because I think he had a chance to be a top 10 receiver. And then the price Worthy made last year, I think those guys will be a dynamic combination. And see if we can get Hollywood back. But again, receiver will be a position that we'll never shy away from.
Q: Maybe similar to the free age, like with any of our running backs, there's a couple projected to go in the first round this year. Do you think that's a byproduct of the strength of this running back class or the way the offense is sort of trending in general?
Reid: I think it's a combination of both. Obviously, the Boise State kid. I think when you have tape that is that dominant and you have a skill set that performs the level he did week in and week out, anytime you watch a player and the projection is easy, you feel more comfortable in investing. And again, when you put out tape at that high a level, you're always going to come into play. But I think it's a combination of both. And I think that this is a deep running back class. I think that that's the one position offensively. I think it's deep running back. In general, I think it's more of a defensive draft. I think that the talent is on the defensive line and the corners. And I think it's a solid linebacking crew. But again, I think and also teams are, you know, you need more than one. I mean, it's a long season and you have to have a good tandem there. And you saw the Niners the last few years when they were operating at their peak. I mean, they had the guys like the young undrafted free agent with McCaffrey and McCaffrey with Elijah Mitchell. I mean, they've had a tandem there for a while. So I think having multiple running backs is a trend too that could elevate where those guys go.
