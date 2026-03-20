Ranking Chiefs' Best Draft Options at No. 9
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The Kansas City Chiefs are well over a month away from making their first of two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their options for what they may do are plentiful at this time.
With needs at pass rusher, wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive tackle, there are plenty of options for the Chiefs to choose from with their approach at No. 9 overall. I decided to list those options from my perspective in order. Let's take a closer look.
Option No. 1: Drafting Rueben Bain Jr. OR David Bailey
Outside of wide receiver, pass rush is the biggest need on the Chiefs roster. As much as I love George Karlaftis as a player, the defense needs more juice off the edge to become a legitimate force. Depending on how the first eight selections go, Kansas City could be in a great position to land one of the two consensus top edge rushers in the draft.
Bain is a better scheme fit, and I view him as the top overall edge player in the draft. While Bailey's explosiveness and pass-rush arsenal are exciting, I have concerns with him as a run defender, though they are more short-term and immediate impact questions in that regard. Either way, if one of these players is available, it should be an easy choice.
Option No. 2: Drafting Caleb Downs
I wrote a long column on Downs, and I believe he is a talent that can transform a defense into an elite unit as the best player in this draft class. He can everywhere and thrive in those roles while arguably being the best tackler in the class.
Positional value will be a talking point here. However, if a talent like Downs is ever available for the taking, despite other quality players who can help your team at key holes, teams should always take that shot.
Option No. 3: Draft the best wide receiver available
This could be any of the big three at No. 9 overall, and it all depends on what Veach may prefer. If the medicals check out, this could be Jordyn Tyson's spot, and if not, Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon are squarely on the contention for the pick. Tate and Lemon have been consistently mocked to Kansas City at one point or another, and with Mahomes needing a reliable pass-catcher on the perimeter, any of these three players would thrive under the All-World signal-caller.
Option No. 4: Drafting Francis Mauigoa OR Spencer Fano
A right tackle is still in play for the Chiefs, depending on the value on the board and who is there for the taking. It is an option that should not be considered well out of left field, considering the uncertainty at that spot. Mauigoa and Fano would be instance upgrades at the position, regardless of their arm length questions as the tape speaks for itself—these are standout offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft.
Option No. 5: Trading back
The Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach must consider building their roster from the ground up with renewed depth and quality youth at key positions of value. They have cornerstones in place, but having the long-term stability across the board is amply important. Trading back wouldn't be anyone's first choice, considering the Chiefs have two first-round choices, though it wouldn't be the worst idea and something Veach may not be entirely opposed to.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft