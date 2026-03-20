Ranking Chiefs' Best Draft Options at No. 9

The Kansas City Chiefs are well over a month away from making their first of two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their options for what they may do are plentiful at this time.

With needs at pass rusher, wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive tackle, there are plenty of options for the Chiefs to choose from with their approach at No. 9 overall. I decided to list those options from my perspective in order. Let's take a closer look.

Option No. 1: Drafting Rueben Bain Jr. OR David Bailey

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outside of wide receiver, pass rush is the biggest need on the Chiefs roster. As much as I love George Karlaftis as a player, the defense needs more juice off the edge to become a legitimate force. Depending on how the first eight selections go, Kansas City could be in a great position to land one of the two consensus top edge rushers in the draft.

Bain is a better scheme fit, and I view him as the top overall edge player in the draft. While Bailey's explosiveness and pass-rush arsenal are exciting, I have concerns with him as a run defender, though they are more short-term and immediate impact questions in that regard. Either way, if one of these players is available, it should be an easy choice.

Option No. 2: Drafting Caleb Downs

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs (DB34) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I wrote a long column on Downs, and I believe he is a talent that can transform a defense into an elite unit as the best player in this draft class. He can everywhere and thrive in those roles while arguably being the best tackler in the class.

Positional value will be a talking point here. However, if a talent like Downs is ever available for the taking, despite other quality players who can help your team at key holes, teams should always take that shot.

Option No. 3: Draft the best wide receiver available

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This could be any of the big three at No. 9 overall, and it all depends on what Veach may prefer. If the medicals check out, this could be Jordyn Tyson's spot, and if not, Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon are squarely on the contention for the pick. Tate and Lemon have been consistently mocked to Kansas City at one point or another, and with Mahomes needing a reliable pass-catcher on the perimeter, any of these three players would thrive under the All-World signal-caller.

Option No. 4: Drafting Francis Mauigoa OR Spencer Fano

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

A right tackle is still in play for the Chiefs, depending on the value on the board and who is there for the taking. It is an option that should not be considered well out of left field, considering the uncertainty at that spot. Mauigoa and Fano would be instance upgrades at the position, regardless of their arm length questions as the tape speaks for itself—these are standout offensive tackle prospects in this year's draft.

Option No. 5: Trading back

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs and general manager Brett Veach must consider building their roster from the ground up with renewed depth and quality youth at key positions of value. They have cornerstones in place, but having the long-term stability across the board is amply important. Trading back wouldn't be anyone's first choice, considering the Chiefs have two first-round choices, though it wouldn't be the worst idea and something Veach may not be entirely opposed to.