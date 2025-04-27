What's Next for the Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs nailed the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid displayed a masterclass of draft strategy. Going into Thursday, the Chiefs had very clear priorities: bolster the lines and keep Patrick Mahomes protected. To no surprise, the first two picks consisted of offensive tackle Josh Simmons (32) and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (63).
Originally holding the 31st overall pick, the Chiefs made a last-second trade to swap to the 32nd overall pick, gaining the Philadelphia Eagles' fifth-round pick (No. 164) as well. The Chiefs also made a move to get the No. 85 overall pick, sending away No. 95 and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the New England Patriots. With their new third-rounder, the Chiefs took another cornerback: Nohl Williams.
"He can come in and contribute right away," said Mike Bradway, the Chiefs' director of player personnel. "We have a lot of good players in the room. I think his special teams, the value there is obviously where he can probably make an impact early. I think just with his experience, his résumé, I think he's probably more ready than a lot of corners you might take in that range.''
The Chiefs have been consistently graded between a B+ and an A for their draft efforts across the major publications such as ESPN and Pro Football Focus. They set themselves up nicely for the 2025 season.
So, What's Next?
The Chiefs are still lacking at one major position: tight end. With Travis Kelce on the brink of retirement, the Chiefs have no clear future outside of Noah Gray, who hasn't yet fully proven himself as a viable starter.
However, the Chiefs did manage to sign Clemson TE Jake Bristol as an undrafted free agent. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Bristol ran 4.75 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which ranked in the top 10 of tight ends. His size makes him an immediate threat in the red zone, while his thin frame also allows him to maintain his athleticism and route running. However, he occasionally drops passes in traffic and has trouble separating from his defender at times.
