Chiefs Investment in Kenneth Walker Is Bold But Correct Approach

You didn't have to be an observant football viewer to know that the Kansas City Chiefs' rushing attack in 2025 was completely inept, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt leading the backfield.

That will not be the case in 2026, as the Chiefs prioritized addressing that issue by signing running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43.05 million contract, which includes $28.7 million guaranteed. A move of this magnitude was hinted at by General Manager Brett Veach , who spoke on what the biggest area of improvement on the roster was heading into next season while speaking with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

Veach's Comments

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Well, I think certainly we want to get more explosive in the running game," Veach said. "And we've invested in that interior, in Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. I mean, two of the best in the league. And we thought Kingsley [Suamataia] made a big step. I mean, those are three talented interior players. So, I think, and we've talked about it, and [Head] Coach [Andy Reid] has done an amazing job with his staff cranking on that scheme eval, but I think being more explosive in the running game."

“And really taking advantage of those interior three to kind of impose your will on an opposing team's defense," Veach continued. "But in the running game, it takes a lot of pressure off everybody. So, I think if we can be more explosive and more effective in the running game, I think obviously we take a lot of pressure off Pat (Mahomes), especially coming back early in the season with the injury.”

Walker III Signing Not Universally Acclaimed

Oct 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Earlier last week, The Ringer's Sheil Kapadia shared his thoughts on Kansas City signing the 25-year-old running back.

"I know the Chiefs' running game needs to be more explosive," Kapadia said. "But if [Andy] Reid is my coach and [Patrick] Mahomes is my [quarterback], and I have limited resources, I am not spending $15 million per year on a [running back] day one of free agency. I'm taking a Day 2/3 draft dart throw and waiting for the second wave of free agency."

Kansas City's Decision is the Correct Process

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Kapadia's suggestion is the approach that the Chiefs have taken over the last three seasons, which contributed to the team's downfall last season. Additionally, other than Jeremiyah Love, who is expected to be selected in the top five, this year’s draft class does not provide a plethora of intriguing options at the running back position.

Not to mention, the "second wave" of running backs that Kapadia mentions would have required Kansas City to draft a running back, and with Love presumably off the board before No. 9, the Chiefs would be entering next season with an improved backfield, but not one that would entirely solve Kansas City's rushing attack.