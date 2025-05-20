Chiefs Not Being Favorites Can Benefit Them in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a major bounce-back season in 2025. The Chiefs are going all in once again next season and trying to make more history and add the the dynasty they have started with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Andy Reid. But many think that the Chiefs will not have the bounce-back season that we are used to seeing from them.
The talk all offseason has been about the Chiefs finally taking a step back next season. A lot of people around the National Football League do not even have them as favorites or contenders heading into the new season.
Some even are picking against them to win the AFC West. But the one thing that the Chiefs have well after having a disappointing season is a bounce-back in a major way.
They do not have them as favorites because of the major turnover they have had all offseason long. The Chiefs did lose a lot of players this offseason in free agency. The counterargument you can have on that is that the Chiefs have been able to get new players in the same spots and still find success. The Chiefs have proven that over the last couple of seasons.
But, not being favorites can be a good thing for the Chiefs. It can give their new player, especially the rookies, more calmness and awareness in learning how things go in Kansas City. It can also take the pressure off some of the players who have it every season. The Chiefs can play free knowing they are not the favorite.
And when a lot of people and teams are taking them lightly, that is when they can surprise and let them know why they are the team to beat, not only in the AFC West but the whole NFL. Teams want to beat the Chiefs badly, but the Chiefs also want to get revenge next season, and every team that is standing in their way will get the best from the Chiefs.
How the Chiefs react to not being the team everyone is hunting down is going to be fun to watch. One thing that has been hard to do is bet against Mahomes, Reid, and the Chiefs. They always have an answer, but will he see it once again next season?
