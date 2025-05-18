Analyzing the Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 Schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs have reloaded their roster and are ready to get to work on a new season. After the release of the season's schedule, Adam Teicher of ESPN listed his one big takeaway from a Chiefs' schedule that is filled with more primetime games than any other team in the league.
"It's a normal schedule for the Chiefs compared to the one they had in 2024, when they played at least one game every day of the week except Tuesday. This year, they skip Wednesday and Saturday in addition to Tuesday. So while the Chiefs have their share of weeks where it's something other than six days between games, those weeks aren't as frequent as they were last season. That should help the Chiefs with preparation," Teicher said.
Teicher also noted that the Chiefs are undoubtedly still recovering from a terrible performance in the most recent Super Bowl. Thus, the date the Chiefs likely have circled on their calendar is their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at home.
"The Chiefs are still stinging from their Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but they won't have to wait long for a chance at revenge. Philadelphia comes to Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 14. The Chiefs under Andy Reid generally have tried not to make any game, particularly one so early in the season, bigger than another. They might break their unwritten rule in Week 2," Teicher said.
Kansas City critical stretch of the schedule comes near the end of the schedule, when the Chiefs face each of their AFC West foes in a short period. Luckily for the Chiefs, thy have won the division for the last nine-consecutive seasons. Chances are, Kansas City is ready for the AFC West once again.
"The Chiefs might well look back on a closing stretch of schedule that includes three games against divisional opponents as the stretch when the AFC West was won or lost. The Chiefs meet the [Los Angeles] Chargers in Week 15 and Broncos in Week 17, both at Arrowhead Stadium, before finishing the season against the [Las Vegas] Raiders in Las Vegas," Teicher said.
