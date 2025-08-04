How Andy Reid Views the Chiefs' "Rookie Rivalry"
The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp is recognized as one of the most competitive in the National Football League, especially since the start of the decade. With the Chiefs held to a high standard of winning, it is crucial for them to practice effectively before the regular season begins.
Missouri Western State University is the site of the franchise's training camp, where the intense competition and blazing sun can lead to heightened tensions. This was evident when two Chiefs rookies drew the attention of their fan base after being captured on video during a small altercation between the two.
First-round pick Josh Simmons and third-round pick Ashton Gillotte have been putting in the work on both sides of the football this season, looking to earn a role on this stacked Chiefs roster. In a training camp practice, the competition between the two during the rep ramped up the emotions.
Simmons and Gillotte shoved each other, followed by a punch to the helmet of Gillotte from Simmons. The two were quickly separated, but the situation sparked conversation between the Chiefs Kingdom. Are they mad at each other? Is this tolerated? How does Andy Reid feel about this?
Lucky for Chiefs Kingdom, they get their answer to the third question. Coach Reid was asked about the situation following practice on Sunday, revealing his thoughts on the rookies being involved in that type of situation.
- "Yeah, it's one thing you see with the rookies, cuz they do a couple different things before we actually get them out on the field. We're there together at these different functions. And so there's a certain pride in your rookie class, and how you're gonna establish yourself.
- And then when they compete, those two are competitive guys, and they get in there banging around a little bit, and I think it's all healthy. They're friends, so it works out off the field. But they're both trying to chase a starting spot and see what they can do there," Coach Reid said.
Simmons is starting to impress the organization and could easily become the starting left tackle in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Gillotte, on the other hand, has had to work hard to earn himself a role, especially with the depth at the defensive end position.
Both Simmons and Gillotte's "rookie rivalry" is all out of the love of competition, which will only make their bond stronger, and them better at football for the long haul.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.