How Week 1 Matchups Have Gone the Chiefs' Way
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, to kick off their 2025 campaign. The AFC West foes will travel to Sao Paulo, Brazil, to set the tone for the divisional competition for the remainder of the season.
Getting a victory in Week 1 might not seem all that important, but the Chiefs have proven to be one of the better Week 1 competitors over the last decade. In that span, the Chiefs have hauled in three Super Bowl championships and have raised the stock of the entire franchise.
Over the last three Super Bowl victories the Chiefs have collected since 2020, two of them were secured when winning Week 1 of the season. In fact, the Chiefs have fared well in Week 1 so much over the years; let's take a look at what their record is since 2015 in Week 1 matchups.
2015, Week 1 @ Houston Texans: 27-20 Chiefs, 1-0.
2016, Week 1 Vs San Diego Chargers: 33-27 Chiefs, 2-0.
2017, Week 1 Vs @ New England Patriots: 42-27 Chiefs, 3-0.
2018, Week 1 @ Los Angeles Chargers: 38-28 Chiefs, 4-0.
2019, Week 1 @ Jacksonville Jaguars: 40-26 Chiefs, 5-0.
2020, Week 1 Vs Houston Texans: 34-20 Chiefs, 6-0.
2021, Week 1 Vs Cleveland Browns: 33-29 Chiefs, 7-0.
2022, Week 1 @ Arizona Cardinals: 44-21 Chiefs, 8-0.
2023, Week 1 Vs Detroit Lions: 21-20 Lions, 8-1.
2024, Week 1 Vs Baltimore Ravens: 27-20 Chiefs, 9-1.
As you can see, history has been on the side of the Chiefs in the first week of the season. The Chiefs have also knocked down the Chargers twice in the past decade in their Week 1 matchups, and as the saying goes, "Third time's the charm".
While many see the Chargers dethroning the Chiefs this season on their pursuit of their 10th straight AFC West division crown, they might need to look to be more consistent throughout the season if this Week 1 history has any effect on the game.
The Chargers are a good team and will likely give the Chiefs a run for their money, but as we have seen over the years for the Chiefs, you have to beat the man to be the man.
