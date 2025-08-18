WATCH: Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Monday Press Conference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke in advance of his club’s workout back at team headquarters on Monday.
To view his comments, watch below.
OPENING STATEMENT:
“Alright, as far as the injuries go, Felix (Anudike-Uzomah) strained that hamstring, most likely is going to go on IR here, this evening or this afternoon. Jack Cochrane has a knee bone bruise; he won’t practice today. (Ethan) Driskell won’t practice. Mike Edwards with a hamstring strain, he won’t practice. Nazeeh Johnson had a shoulder strain, he won’t go today. Omarr (Norman-Lott) had the ankle sprain and kind of re-hurt it or something of that sort, and then Jalen Royals has knee tendonitis, and he will be out. Other than that, everyone is going, and we’ll – this will be very similar to an in-season Wednesday practice, now that we’re back here (it) gives you guys a dry run to see how the media schedule goes for an in-season game and also (how) practice goes. Anyways, with that time is yours.”
Q: Do you anticipate the starters playing more in the upcoming preseason game against the Bears?
REID: “Yeah, they’ll start it off for sure and then we will see how it goes from there.”
Q: Have you seen enough from the young guys in the left tackle position?
REID: “I like how physical they are (Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia) playing for sure. The more reps they get, I mean, the better, I think for them. But I think they are doing a good job over there.”
Q: What went into playing the starters from game two and three?
REID: “I wanted to give the best look we could to these guys. They’re trying to make the team. We’ve got some guys that are right on the border of making it. Give them a shot. I wanted to see the quarterback work the one offensive line.”
Q: If Felix Anudike-Uzomah is placed on IR how disappointing is that for him entering his third year?
REID: “Yeah, that’s a tough thing. He’s worked hard so we’ll see where it goes. I can’t tell you how long it’s going to be, but any time for that (injury), is disappointing for him, I know, because he works so stinking hard.”
Q: What is your evaluation of Josh Simmons after two preseason games and preparation for the regular season?
REID: “Yeah, no, listen, I like the way he’s (Josh Simmons) approached it – Herbie (Teope). He’s worked at it. He hasn’t missed a beat here as far as missing a day or any of that. He’s been available and he’s working with (Offensive Line) Coach (Andy) Heck and getting better every day. I like where we’re at right now but we gotta keep going. He’s a young guy, but he’s been working his tail off.”
Q On Kingsley Suamataia after the past two preseason games.
REID: “I’ll tell you the same thing. Kingsley (Suamataia) has moved into a new position, and those two (Kingsley Suamataia and Josh Simmons), they got a little something going there that you can see it more in the run game right now, where they’re really working well together and then the pass game, both of them are kind of feeling that part out. They’re doing a good job with it. We’ve been able to get some games in there against them. I thought they handled that well last week – some of the blitz stuff. Kingsley had a couple trip ups, where the back stepped up and he tripped over somebody’s foot there, (the) back’s foot. Other than that, he did a pretty good job there.”
Q: Are the challenges on the offensive line going to be more technical or is it the communication piece?
REID: “Yeah, they’ve (Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia) been working double time on that, so we’ll see how it goes with the game part of it and that. But then, talking through everything. They’re going to see some new things from both of them and how they handle that we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes when we get there with it.”
Q: When you get into a season with a rookie left tackle, with a guy who has never played in the NFL, was this just part of the process you knew was going to be part of the process?
REID: “Yeah, so you’re in this thing long enough, you’re going to have changeover, and you’re going to have you’re going to have young guys that have got to step up and they got to play. So, he’s (Josh Simmons) a talented kid and wants to be good and is working at it – both (Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia) of them are that way. Both of them are high draft picks, so you got to get in and you got to go, and you’re going to live with a few things, but you expect to see constant growth as you go, and similar to what we did with the secondary a few years ago. A lot of young guys and early it wasn’t quite as pretty as it was at the end.”
Q: What are you seeing from Kingsley Suamataia in meetings and attitude wise for this challenge at the left tackle position?
REID: “Kingsley (Suamataia) is a sharp guy, he’s quiet, but a sharp guy. He’s welcomed in this left tackle (position) and they’re trying to work that thing together and at the same time, him doing his job, moving from tackle to guard, but I like the way he handles himself in meetings. He’s grown up in that area, just attention to detail, all those things. I think it was good for him last year to get in there and play a little bit and so we’ll see how it goes here.”
Q: Have you heard from the league on Rashee Rice’s suspension? How do you prepare for this unknown information?
REID: “Well we know, we’ve heard about the hearing part of it, other than that, they’ve got to work all that out. I don’t know the details of it. I don’t think anyone does right at this minute. We’ll see where it all goes. We just, when we hear, we’ll do what we have to do.”
Q: What would you like to see from Hollywood Brown this week? Will he be able to play in this final preseason game?
REID: “Hollywood (Brown) did a little work yesterday, which is good. He’ll get a little bit more today. And then we’ll just see. We’ll see how he progresses through this thing. But he wants – it’s not a matter of wanting to be out there, he wants to do it, it’s just taking it slow because we don’t want any setbacks with this thing (injury) going forward here.”
