Chiefs Free Agency: What They Got Right, What They Missed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Shortly after Howie Roseman became general manager of the Eagles in 2010, he hired a young scout named Brett Veach.

And when Andy Reid poached Veach from Roseman in 2013, bringing the burgeoning executive with him to Kansas City, Reid set in motion events that led to Patrick Mahomes landing with the Chiefs.

Mar 1, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansa City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks to the media during the 2018 NFL Combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Biggest miss so far

So, don’t think Roseman has any sympathy for Veach. They’re 1-1 against each other in Super Bowls over the last four seasons, and Roseman knows he needs to capitalize on any opportunity to keep the Chiefs from beating him again. That’s just what the Eagles did on Tuesday when they signed Hollywood Brown.

Call it one of the most significant misses for the Chiefs so far during free agency. Brown obviously wasn’t a priority signing for Kansas City, but allowing Roseman to poach the wide receiver could end up costing the Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown stopping him short of the end zone during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown tied Travis Kelce for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns, Brown’s most since 2021, and averaged 12.0 yards per reception, his best mark since 2020. He showed in 2025 that he’d turned a corner and also showed a strong chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, finally getting on the field after several injuries.

But the Chiefs closed the door on more games with Brown on the same field with Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice – letting Brown out that door on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $6.5 million. The aggregate speed and talent in that group deserved at least one more year.

Jul 26, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (5) and wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) walk down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Chiefs had their reasons for letting Brown go. Maybe the wide receiver will fill a void should Roseman opt to trade A.J. Brown after June 1, so the Eagles can spread out the cap hit over two years. And the Chiefs also have plenty of reasons to trust Veach’s instincts and intuition.

“Brett's already got his guys digging in on things and sorting everything out,” Reid said last month before the combine. “There's a million different options and things that you have to look at doing. But it's positive from the standpoint of where we're picking in the draft.

“You give Brett those opportunities with his staff, and they come up with good stuff. And we look forward to adding those new additions to the team.”

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) makes a reception defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

What they got right

Two weeks after Reid said that, Veach went to work. He’s already made two significant trades and signed several unrestricted free agents, including Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.

One of those signings is something the Chiefs got right: Cornerback Kader Kohou. Veach got fantastic value for Kohou, who’s returning from knee surgery that sidelined him all of 2025.

Sep 30, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) jumps but cannot make a catch against Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (4) and cornerback Storm Duck (36) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Assuming Kohou is fully recovered, he’ll be solid replacement for All-Pro Trent McDuffie in the slot. Kohou wouldn’t command a quartet of valuable draft assets like McDuffie but he does have just as many career interceptions, three. More importantly, Kohou has the mentality needed to play inside.

Kohou is a sneaky good signing to at least fill one of Steve Spagnuolo’s most concerning holes.